James Scurlock's family still grieving loss a year after he was killed in downtown Omaha

A “celebration of life” at community space Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with various speakers, including Scurlock’s father, James Scurlock II. Later, at midnight, a vigil is scheduled in front of the large mural of Scurlock’s likeness at 24th Street and Camden Avenue, Rajeanna Scurlock said.

Rajeanna Scurlock’s reactions to that mural vary from day to day. Sometimes when she drives by, she said, she looks at it and is comforted by seeing her brother’s face. Other times, she breaks down crying.

“When you’re grieving,” she said, “you have your good days and you have your bad days.”

James Scurlock II said it’s most difficult to look at Jewels, James Scurlock’s daughter. Jewels now is 18 months old, and her grandfather recognizes how much she looks like her dad.

Rajeanna Scurlock said when she gets older, the family will be careful telling her about what happened to her father.

“As a a family, we have to show her all the unconditional love that we can,” she said. “Tell her that he would shower her with love when he was still here and that he would have gave her the world, and he was a great father to her.”