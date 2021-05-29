James Scurlock's family still grieving loss a year after he was killed in downtown Omaha

The Scurlock family is still mourning the loss of their brother, son and cousin.
James Scurlock’s relatives remain frustrated at Omaha city and law enforcement officials for what they think was a mishandled investigation into his killing.
And they’re still processing feelings of guilt, regret and trauma thinking back to the night of May 30, 2020, when Scurlock, 22, was fatally shot by Omaha bar owner Jake Gardner, 38.
“I hate that my brother was down there by himself,” Rajeanna Scurlock said. “I hate that I’ve always been there whenever he’s needed me, except the time that he really, really needed me most. I’m never gonna get over that.”
The Scurlocks shared their thoughts in a recent wide-ranging World-Herald interview reflecting on the upcoming anniversary of James Scurlock’s death. While they acknowledge continued support and work of justice movements in the city, they stopped short of saying whether they planned to file a lawsuit.
Last year, several rallies, marches and protests were held to remember Scurlock and demand justice. This weekend, a couple of public gatherings will allow people to do the same.
A “celebration of life” at community space Culxr House, 3014 N. 24th St., will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, with various speakers, including Scurlock’s father, James Scurlock II. Later, at midnight, a vigil is scheduled in front of the large mural of Scurlock’s likeness at 24th Street and Camden Avenue, Rajeanna Scurlock said.
Rajeanna Scurlock’s reactions to that mural vary from day to day. Sometimes when she drives by, she said, she looks at it and is comforted by seeing her brother’s face. Other times, she breaks down crying.
“When you’re grieving,” she said, “you have your good days and you have your bad days.”
James Scurlock II said it’s most difficult to look at Jewels, James Scurlock’s daughter. Jewels now is 18 months old, and her grandfather recognizes how much she looks like her dad.
Rajeanna Scurlock said when she gets older, the family will be careful telling her about what happened to her father.
“As a a family, we have to show her all the unconditional love that we can,” she said. “Tell her that he would shower her with love when he was still here and that he would have gave her the world, and he was a great father to her.”
Brother Nick Harden wiped away tears and mostly stayed silent during a recent interview with the family. He recalled how he had gotten into a car wreck that night, which soured his mood. Otherwise, he said, he might have been out with James.
A few months after his brother’s death, Harden and his girlfriend Susan Guffey found out wonderful news — she was pregnant. Her due date? May 30, the same day Scurlock died.
“We really believe James sent this baby to us,” Guffey said.
As Harden prepared over this past year to become a father, he also grappled with his belief that the justice system didn’t work for his family.
James Scurlock was shot after he jumped on Jake Gardner’s back outside Gardner’s downtown bar. A woman had tackled Gardner after Gardner showed some people near his bar that he had a handgun. Gardner briefly had hold of the gun before putting it back in his waistband. The woman ran away when Gardner fired two shots.
Seconds later, Scurlock jumped on Gardner and held an arm around his upper chest. The two struggled as Gardner yelled for Scurlock to get off of him.
Switching the gun to his left hand, Gardner fired one shot, striking Scurlock in the neck.
The Scurlocks and many others were upset that Gardner wasn’t immediately booked into jail or charged in connection with the fatal shooting. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine initially said he thought the shooting was justified under a Nebraska law of self-defense. Two days later, Kleine filed a petition for a special prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury. Special prosecutor Fred Franklin did so in September.
Grand jurors chose to indict Gardner on manslaughter and three other felony charges. Days later, Gardner died by suicide.
“In my opinion, they just sweep (expletive) under the rug,” Harden said. “I doubt half the time it’s gonna change.”
Scurlock’s father said he thinks the city is still living in the 1960s. If he or his son had been the shooter, he said, they would have been immediately booked into jail without the benefit of the self-defense argument.
“Where is true justice? What is true justice in the state of Nebraska?” James Scurlock II said. “There is none. There can’t be none.”
He said the family is working with Justice for James, an advocacy group started by organizer Ja Keen Fox, whose efforts they support. But Scurlock declined to say more about the group’s plans.
He also declined to say whether the family is considering civil action against the city.
“That is in the air right now,” he said. “Who holds these people accountable that hold us accountable for everyday actions. Because ain’t nobody holding them accountable for (expletive).”
The family said they haven’t received closure and seek accountability from city leaders and law enforcement officials.
“What example does it set? Does it say that it’s OK for me to kill someone and get away with it?” Rajeanna said. “Does it say that, you know, they don’t have to care about colored people? Because it looks like that’s what they’re saying.”
James Scurlock’s relatives still hold fond memories of him.
“He had the heart of a lion,” Rajeanna said. “In my eyes, he just wanted to try and save everyone’s life, including his own. ... He just seriously did not want something bad to happen. And he just paid the ultimate cost for that.”
As the Scurlock family continues to experience sadness, they also have found great joy.
Guffey and Harden decided to name their son using James Scurlock’s middle names: Reginald Dewitt.
Wednesday night, Guffey gave birth to a healthy boy: Kenzo Reginald Dewitt Harden.
