James Scurlock's friend, the only living named victim in indictment, finds himself at center of case

In video after video from the fateful night of May 30, Tucker Randall stands out. Quite literally.
The 6-foot-4, 170-pound Omaha man is a towering presence in a sea of chaos downtown. Most of the night, the 21-year-old could be seen next to James Scurlock, the friend he called his “mini-me.”
As of this week, Randall takes on an even bigger role. Besides Scurlock, Randall is the only named victim in a four-count indictment a grand jury issued against bar owner Jake Gardner.
Tuesday, grand jurors issued an indictment charging Gardner, 38, with manslaughter and weapon use after Gardner shot Scurlock during a struggle outside his bars. In doing so, the grand jury rejected Gardner’s claims of self-defense.
And they added a wrinkle: They charged Gardner with attempted first-degree assault in connection with one of two shots Gardner fired before the struggle with Scurlock. Gardner had characterized the two shots as warning shots.
The grand jury ruled that the first shot may have been a warning shot — to fend off a young woman who had tackled Gardner. But grand jurors concluded that the second shot was aimed at Randall. In turn: They charged Gardner with attempted first-degree assault.
That puts Randall in a spot he doesn’t relish. Before the grand jury convened, Randall told The World-Herald that he didn’t look forward to the spotlight over such a sordid night. Authorities say Randall and Scurlock vandalized an architecture firm and the bars owned by Gardner before Gardner and his father came out and got into a confrontation with them.
In a wide-ranging interview, Randall admitted to decking David Gardner after the elder Gardner twice shoved a young bystander whom Randall didn’t know. He denied involvement in the RDG Planning and Design break-in and vandalism and the bar vandalism, but admitted to other minor acts of vandalism. He described being so close after Gardner fired the first two shots that he could “feel the heat” of the gun.
He also agonized over whether people believed that he was responsible for Scurlock’s death because of his initial shove of David Gardner — a shove that started the face-to-face confrontation between Jake Gardner and Scurlock.
“It’s a really heavy night,” he said. “It’s a lot just to talk about.”
Randall and James “Juju” Scurlock met 2½ years ago — and the two were fast friends. “He was a real cool dude who knew how to light up a room,” Randall said.
Randall said he and Scurlock had something in common: They were born to mixed-race couples.
“I’m Black and white,” Randall said. “He is, too. We talked about it — he and I could get along with anybody.”
They gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets that Saturday night — the second night of demonstrations in Omaha over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The 72nd and Dodge scene ended quickly — the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha police pushed out protesters much quicker than they had the previous night.
In turn, protesters moved downtown. Chaos ensued. People filled streets and alleys. A police helicopter hovered. Protesters screamed at people smashing windows. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer later called it “one of the longest nights in Omaha history.”
Amid all that, Scurlock and Randall were “letting off steam,” Randall said. Asked what that meant, Randall said he did only three things: He and Scurlock dropped an orange cone off the fifth floor of a parking garage — and it landed on a police cruiser. Randall said it didn’t do any damage. And, Randall said, he shattered an apartment window.
The other thing Randall admitted to: shoving David Gardner to the ground.
In the videos, the man decking David Gardner appears to be the same man who vandalized the RDG Planning and Design firm and threw a signpost at Gardner’s bar. Shown stills from those moments, Randall said: “Damn. Nah, that ain’t me though.”
He expounded on why he knocked the elder Gardner down. He was half a block away, behind some construction equipment, when he saw the elder Gardner pushing a young woman and heard him yelling what, he now says, were racial epithets.
“You’re not fixing to be breaking no windows here, (N-word) lover,” David Gardner said, according to Randall.
At that, a reporter questioned why Randall didn’t tell that to police. Omaha police detectives specifically reported that Randall told them that he didn’t hear any racial slurs that night, from David Gardner or anyone else.
In the World-Herald interview, Randall gave several different answers. He said he was “pretty sure” he did tell police. At another point, he said he may not have told them because “I was just trying to get out of that (interrogation) room.” Still later, he said: “Even if he didn’t say the N-word, he shouldn’t have been touching people.”
David Gardner has not been charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing the young person twice. Randall has not been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving David Gardner to the ground — or with burglary and vandalism in connection to what happened at RDG. For that matter, Jake Gardner has not been charged with any misdemeanors related to reports that his permit to carry a concealed weapon had expired.
A law enforcement official said he was told that Omaha police and prosecutors were assuming the grand jury would handle all of those matters. Special prosecutor Fred Franklin did not return a message Friday.
The grand jury, which met for five days and deliberated for one, appeared to focus solely on Gardner. And even that came with a twist.
The charging document against Gardner lists a fifth felony — another attempted first-degree assault against Gardner. That charge was for the first shot Gardner fired, when a woman tackled him from behind. In the detail of that charge, the tackler, Alayna Melendez, is listed as a victim of an attempted first-degree assault. However, that charge is crossed out, leading legal observers to speculate that Franklin included it for the grand jury’s consideration, then crossed it out when the grand jury rejected it.
Randall would like to erase all of that night.
He replayed the moments leading to his friend’s death. After shoving David Gardner to the ground, Randall kept running east. Jake Gardner rushed toward his dad, then confronted Scurlock and another friend. Jake Gardner asked who decked his dad and broke his windows. Scurlock said nothing. David Gardner circled around and, with his left hand, pushed Scurlock.
As Scurlock and a friend walked west, Jake Gardner told them to “keep (expletive) walking.” Scurlock shoved a bystander next to Gardner. Gardner pointed directly at Scurlock, then lifted his shirt to display a gun in his waistband. Jake Gardner briefly pulled the gun, held it down by his side, then slid it back into his waistband.
At that point, Randall had caught up to the group. He told The World-Herald that he was freaked out by a knife David Gardner held in his right hand: “The scariest part to me.”
Then he saw Melendez grab Jake Gardner from behind and wrestle him into a puddle. Randall rushed to help. Video shows him on top of the struggle. Then two staccato gunshots — incredibly loud, Randall said.
On the video, “you can see my tall ass run up,” Randall said. “I was so close, I felt heat from them gunshots. I ran the (expletive) off.”
Three seconds later, Scurlock jumped on Gardner’s back. Gardner yelled, “Get off me” at Scurlock several times. Eighteen seconds later, Randall was down the block when he heard a third “loud boom.” Video showed him run back to Scurlock’s side. He tried to lift Scurlock to his feet. The 22-year-old crumpled.
An arrest warrant has been sought for Gardner. The former Marine has claimed self-defense, that Scurlock had him in a chokehold. Some have suggested that Scurlock and Gardner had squared up for a fight. Others, including Randall, suggest that Scurlock, in those fleeting seconds, was trying to subdue an active shooter.
“Gardner showed a gun, like he was trying to scare some people,” Randall said. “Juju was trying to be a hero and stop that man from shooting anybody else.”
Three months later, Randall said he replays that night all the time.
“I’ve thought about Juju a lot,” he said. “I watched someone that I loved get shot. I ain’t never wanted to witness this in my life.”
He talks about feeling older now. And one question pierces his recount of the confrontation, the knife, the gun, the chaos, the death.
“Is it even worth it though?”
