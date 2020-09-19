James Scurlock's friend, the only living named victim in indictment, finds himself at center of case

He expounded on why he knocked the elder Gardner down. He was half a block away, behind some construction equipment, when he saw the elder Gardner pushing a young woman and heard him yelling what, he now says, were racial epithets.

“You’re not fixing to be breaking no windows here, (N-word) lover,” David Gardner said, according to Randall.

At that, a reporter questioned why Randall didn’t tell that to police. Omaha police detectives specifically reported that Randall told them that he didn’t hear any racial slurs that night, from David Gardner or anyone else.

In the World-Herald interview, Randall gave several different answers. He said he was “pretty sure” he did tell police. At another point, he said he may not have told them because “I was just trying to get out of that (interrogation) room.” Still later, he said: “Even if he didn’t say the N-word, he shouldn’t have been touching people.”