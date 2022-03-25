Jeff Fortenberry trial offered tangled web of oddities

LOS ANGELES — In the end, ignorance is still not a defense. And ignorance still doesn’t equal innocence.

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry found that out the hard way over the past two weeks in a federal courtroom that, from its rising bank of windows, offers spectacular views of everything from Los Angeles City Hall to a homeless camp to the San Gabriel Mountains.

Fortenberry, 61, hit depths never before seen in Nebraska when he became the highest-ranking Nebraska elected official to be convicted of a felony. Three of them.

Ultimately, Fortenberry took far too long to do what other politicians readily did: disgorge dirty money from a campaign, a process in which a politician rids the suspect money from his war chest and donates it to charity.

Fortenberry had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right after the February 2016 fundraiser in suburban L.A., when he saw that the vast majority of the money came from the same last name: Ayoub. As it turns out, Dr. Eli Ayoub, a Creighton University School of Medicine graduate and L.A. physician, had been funneling a Nigerian billionaire’s cash to the campaigns of a handful of politicians, including Fortenberry.

Fortenberry asked a friend of Ayoub’s if anything was wrong with the fundraiser. The friend lied and said “no.” But Fortenberry had other warnings — his own campaign consultant had cautioned him about the risk. And Ayoub himself called Fortenberry, with the FBI recording the call, and told him three times that the “$30,000 cash” probably came from the Nigerian billionaire.

Even after that call, Fortenberry took a year to purge the dirty money.

In all, he ignored it for more than 40 months. Whether that was intentional or, as his defense said, the byproduct of his absent-mindedness, it was the worst thing he could have done.

Now, Fortenberry is off to sentencing in June. His freedom is on the line: He faces five years in prison on each of the three counts. And his political career may be entering hospice care.

A look ahead, and back, at the spectacle of U.S. v. Jeffrey Fortenberry:

Sentencing

The critical question: Will Fortenberry get prison time?

For another case of deception by an elected official, look to the south and the east of the glass cube that is the U.S. District Courthouse for California’s central district. Rising on the horizon is Los Angeles City Hall, a tower that was built in the 1920s — in the same decade and with a similar design as Nebraska’s State Capitol.

That tower produced the last corruption case handled by the lead prosecutor in Fortenberry’s case: that of Los Angeles City Council member Mitchell Englander, 51.

In that case, Englander accepted money from a businessman wanting to increase his prospects in Los Angeles — about the same amount of money as Fortenberry’s campaign received.

The councilman’s spoils included access to escorts, trips to Palm Springs and Las Vegas, $1,000 in casino gambling chips and at least $15,000 in cash. He then tried to cover up the grift by back-dating reimbursement checks and asking the businessman to lie.

Englander’s attorney noted that Englander had resigned, reimbursed the money and pleaded guilty to the charge instead of taking it to trial.

In January 2021, a federal judge, from the same courthouse that housed Fortenberry’s trial, sentenced Englander to 14 months in prison, saying his conduct “undermined the public trust.”

No two cases are the same, of course. In Fortenberry’s case, the money went to his campaign, not to him personally — and it didn’t go for gambling or sexual favors.

Then again, the council member resigned and pleaded to one charge. By contrast, Fortenberry didn’t resign, took the case to trial and was convicted of three counts.

Fortenberry finds out his fate June 28. Both prosecutors and his attorneys will submit memos, giving their version of where the federal sentencing guidelines fall in this case.

Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. can order supervised release. Fortenberry has no record.

The jury

The voicemail on a reporter's phone arrived about as soon as the verdict did. A Nebraska caller grunted something about Fortenberry getting “set up” and how he should have been tried in Nebraska instead of California, where the “left-wing goons could convict him.”

The jurors included everyone from a maintenance worker to a college student to white-collar workers to an actress no one had heard of. Five of the 12 jurors were White; the rest were U.S. citizens of either Asian or Native American descent.

No left- or right-wing goons were detected by a World-Herald reporter during jury selection.

In fact, Judge Blumenfeld — an appointee of then-President Donald Trump — predicted it: the general public doesn’t view everything through the lens of politics, the way political loudmouths do. None of the people who made the jury indicated strong opinions of either party.

Fortenberry’s membership in the Republican Party wasn’t identified at all until the defense presented its case and called a Democratic congresswoman to talk about Fortenberry’s willingness to cross the aisle.

One prospective juror even asked if the judge would define political terms for her because she doesn’t understand them, just as she didn’t understand legal jargon.

Another prospective juror didn’t make the jury. He indicated his bias wasn’t against Democrats or Republicans.

“Just politicians,” said the middle-aged White man, originally from Ohio. “They spend their whole careers not telling the truth.”

He turned to Fortenberry, sitting to the right of him. “No offense,” he said.

To testify or not

It’s an age-old question in court: If a defendant is innocent, why doesn’t he testify?

But in this case, not many observers in Courtroom 6C believed Fortenberry would take the stand. For a simple reason: “He talks too much,” said his attorney, John Littrell.

More precisely: He already had talked too much.

Fortenberry agreed to not one but two interviews with the FBI. Any defense attorney — any episode of "Law & Order" — will tell you not to talk to police unless you’re a victim or unless you have an attorney present.

Instead of calling a lawyer, Fortenberry called the police. Lincoln’s then-police chief sent two officers to Fortenberry's home to screen the men who said they were federal agents.

Fortenberry insisted the officers stay for the interview. He would have been better off insisting on an attorney and sending all law enforcement home — Lincoln police and the FBI.

Instead, Fortenberry sat down and said he couldn’t place Ayoub, the man who held the L.A. fundraiser for him. The jury convicted him of lying in that interview.

He then agreed to a second interview — this time with his attorney present. His attorney at the time, Trey Gowdy, said he offered to have Fortenberry sit down with prosecutors because he was told that Fortenberry was trending “towards a witness,” not a target of the investigation.

During a second interview, Fortenberry told prosecutors that he cut off the phone call with Ayoub when told that the $30,000 cash “probably” came from Chagoury. That also was a lie.

As for the attorney who let him speak to the FBI, the regret on Gowdy’s face was apparent. Taking the stand, he grimaced and shook his head and said he had no idea that Fortenberry had been surreptitiously recorded in his first sit-down with the FBI.

Asked if he thought the feds were just sizing up Fortenberry as a witness, not a defendant, Gowdy said: “One hundred percent.”

Bottom line: Faced with conflicting statements in the two interviews, Fortenberry couldn’t take the stand without prosecutors asking him which one of his statements was the truth and which was the lie.

That doesn’t present well to a jury.

The defense

Anyone who has watched criminal cases has no doubt heard some variation of what Fortenberry attorney John Littrell told jurors in closing arguments:

“I’m not asking you to like Congressman Fortenberry,” Littrell said. “His flaws were brought to light in this case. He talks too much. He doesn’t listen enough.”

Perhaps Littrell, who has declined to comment outside court, was worried that Fortenberry had come across as stiff or smug to jurors.

But several longtime legal observers, including a writer covering the case for a legal trade publication, thought the approach strange.

The reason: It wasn’t clear that anyone disliked Fortenberry. He appeared pleasant. And, as Littrell noted, every witness vouched for his “sterling” integrity and character.

Omitted from closings: The defense didn’t mention Rep. Anna Eshoo’s comment that she would have expected the FBI to be transparent and disclose to her that she had received an illegal donation, so that she could take proper steps to correct it. (Prosecutors countered that the FBI did put Fortenberry on notice of an illegal donation, via the phone call from Ayoub.)

“Oh, I would hope” the FBI would warn me, Eshoo testified. “I would think so — not just hope.”

That comment occurred at the start of the defense case; it was not stressed in closings.

The dynamics of the defense team drew the attention of observers, not the least of whom was Judge Blumenfeld. Less than a month before trial, Denver defense attorney Glen Summers, known as a trial specialist, was brought into the case.

He joined Littrell, a longtime Los Angeles federal public defender who had handled the case since its inception. Another three or four attorneys rounded out Fortenberry’s defense team.

A stickler, Judge Blumenfeld saved his sternest admonishment for Littrell.

He became incensed that Littrell had tried to suggest to jurors that Fortenberry had testified in the case, through the words on the recordings and through witnesses who had vouched for his integrity. Littrell also started to delve into what prosecutors would have done had Fortenberry taken the stand.

Prosecutors objected. Blumenfeld was livid. Outside the jury’s presence, he asked Littrell what he was trying to accomplish and suggested that he was undermining the judge’s “strong" instruction that the jurors were not “in any way” allowed to consider the fact that Fortenberry had not testified.

“I’m very concerned about this,” Blumenfeld said.

Summers, meanwhile, did opening statements and dominated the first day or two of court. Then, perhaps because of the division of witnesses, he was barely heard again until the sixth and final day of trial.

At one point, Summers suggested that Blumenfeld’s denial of a line of questioning amounted to “reversible error.” That phrase is the nuclear bomb of attorney arguments — and Blumenfeld didn’t take kindly to it.

At another point, Blumenfeld called Summers' argument “whiny and disrespectful.” At still another point, Summers apologized for getting into a subject the judge had declared off limits.

“I’m sorry,” Summers told the judge. “I just feel so passionate about this case.”

The almost blunder

Fortenberry and his staff made a decision that nearly haunted him at his trial.

Two days before trial, they sent a note to the House of Representatives clerk, saying they would be voting by proxy due to the “ongoing public health emergency,” i.e. COVID-19. The note made no mention of the fact that Fortenberry was on trial in Los Angeles.

The note’s language is routine, and Fortenberry’s staff said many Congress members use that standard language, even when there are other reasons for their absence. They also said they got permission from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Her office disputed that.

Prosecutors pounced on that. At one point, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamari Buxton called on the judge to allow him to introduce Fortenberry’s memo as a counter to any defense testimony that Fortenberry is steadfastly honest.

Blumenfeld considered it but ultimately decided it would require too much work to bring jurors up to speed. Even with the ruling, prosecutors could have pushed the judge to allow them to cross-examine Fortenberry with it had he taken the stand.

Animal kingdom

Team Fortenberry pulled out all the stops to garner sympathy for the nine-term congressman. On March 17, one of Fortenberry’s daughters wheeled a stroller into the courtroom. Inside: Fortenberry’s first granddaughter, dressed in an adorable green-and-white clover onesie.

Several observers braced themselves for Blumenfeld to kick the baby out of the courtroom. Most judges do not allow infants in court.

Blumenfeld paid the baby no mind. One by one, Fortenberry and Summers and Littrell took turns paying their respects to the baby.

In openings, Summers even introduced the baby to the jury — by motioning to it, not by raising it up, "Lion King" style. The baby didn’t make a peep. It also didn’t make an appearance the rest of trial.

Nor did Fortenberry’s chickens. That’s correct: The defense had wanted to include photos of Fortenberry and his one-time backyard chickens, as well as Fortenberry and his dog.

Prosecutors objected. The defense removed those photos from its opening slide show.

Other animals did make appearances:

Elephants. Celeste Fortenberry testified she traveled with her husband to Africa as part of the congressional conservation caucus, focused on preventing elephant poaching.

Horses. Summers noted that as part of the L.A. fundraising weekend, the Lebanese Catholic community bestowed an honor that would allow Fortenberry to ride a horse into any Catholic church.

Opossums. They killed the backyard chickens, Celeste Fortenberry testified.

Raccoons. Fortenberry so loathed making fundraising calls, Celeste testified, that he went into “autopilot.” He would distract himself by cooking breakfast or walking the dog or doing projects. One of those projects: fixing chimney damage caused by raccoons.

“He really hates doing fundraising calls,” Celeste said. “Doing something else helps him through it.”

The appeal

In a post-verdict gaggle, Fortenberry was asked what his appeal would be based on. “The case,” he said.

He didn’t get much more specific other than to say: “We always thought it was going to be hard to get a fair process out here. The appeal starts immediately.”

In reality, any appeal would have to start after sentencing. The defense no doubt will bring up Blumenfeld’s refusal to let them call a memory expert who would have testified that Fortenberry’s memory was fallible. Translated: He wasn’t lying; he was simply not remembering.

Another, more obscure issue to watch: Prosecutors were required to establish venue, that elements of Fortenberry’s crime took place in central California. Fortenberry’s defense argued that the investigative interviews, where he was accused of lying, took place in Nebraska and Washington, D.C.

Blumenfeld seemed to pause on that issue a bit when the defense asked him to throw out the case. Ultimately, he declined to dismiss it, saying the jury could decide whether jurisdiction had been established.

Jurors unanimously agreed it had.

Los Angeles

Much was made about the case being in Los Angeles, where, as one observer said, “it feels like the beach, smells like the weed.” Where the struggles of mental illness and homelessness are abundant, just two blocks from the courthouse. Where one of Fortenberry’s former spokesmen, Jim Crotty, a one-time resident of Los Angeles, was pitching himself for interviews on his days working in what he called “Fortlandia.”

The scene was surreal. And Fortenberry’s defense had decried it, saying the true jury of his peers was in Nebraska. But the original crime occurred in Los Angeles, at that fundraiser.

And the case wasn’t tried on the streets of L.A. It was tried the way all federal cases are. Inside a courthouse with white marble walls and white tile floors not all that different from Omaha’s federal courthouse. In front of a bench where witnesses presented three audio- and videotapes of Fortenberry, compromised. Inside a courtroom with a tough judge, dueling attorneys and a jury that didn’t once have to be told to pay attention.

All of the arguments about other factors were “noise, designed to distract from the issues at hand,” lead prosecutor Mack Jenkins said. “The jury was clearly paying attention. You saw them taking a lot of notes. They took their opportunity to deliberate. They worked very hard and ultimately, they saw it as a simple story — of a politician who lost his way.”

