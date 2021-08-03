Jennifer Hickman remembered as uplifting, energetic and loving

The setting has become too familiar, too common and yet when memories are shared, it becomes sacred.

Twenty, 30, sometimes nearly 40 times a year, local ministers and their congregants gather on the streets of Omaha to pray at the location where someone had been slain.

Monday evening was no different.

As the afternoon began to fade and neighbors filtered home from work, about 15 people gathered at 43rd and Ohio Streets, near where Jennifer Hickman had been fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Another person, Jermaine Watkins, was wounded. SirTommy Sutton, 22, is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A woman named Mary, who was a neighbor and relative of Hickman's, shared her memories.

"Jennifer was an uplifting personality, very energetic," Mary said. "She loved to dance, she loved to have fun, she loved kids."

Hickman's death was devastating, she said.

"She was a mother, a daughter, as sister," she said. "I loved her, I'm going to miss her ... keep her name alive."

