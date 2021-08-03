 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jennifer Hickman remembered as uplifting, energetic and loving
0 comments

Jennifer Hickman remembered as uplifting, energetic and loving

Prayer group gathers at site of Jennifer HIckman's slaying

The Rev. Bruce Williams leads a prayer session Monday evening following the shooting death of Jennifer Hickman. 

 NANCY GAARDER, THE WORLD-HERALD

The setting has become too familiar, too common and yet when memories are shared, it becomes sacred.

Twenty, 30, sometimes nearly 40 times a year, local ministers and their congregants gather on the streets of Omaha to pray at the location where someone had been slain.

Monday evening was no different.

As the afternoon began to fade and neighbors filtered home from work, about 15 people gathered at 43rd and Ohio Streets, near where Jennifer Hickman had been fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Another person, Jermaine Watkins, was wounded. SirTommy Sutton, 22, is being held in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of criminal homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A woman named Mary, who was a neighbor and relative of Hickman's, shared her memories.

"Jennifer was an uplifting personality, very energetic," Mary said. "She loved to dance, she loved to have fun, she loved kids."

Hickman's death was devastating, she said.

"She was a mother, a daughter, as sister," she said. "I loved her, I'm going to miss her ... keep her name alive."

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert