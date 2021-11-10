Judge drops sexual assault case against former Millard North teacher

Lefler said two of McGreevy's accusers failed repeatedly to show up for depositions. Two others acknowledged that they continued to date McGreevy for months after he "supposedly" sexually assaulted them, casting doubt on their credibility, Lefler said.

Kleine said he and Deputy County Attorney Molly Keane thought their witnesses had presented enough evidence to continue with the case and have a jury deliberate. The standard is that a judge should look at the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution, Kleine said.

"We respectfully disagree wholeheartedly with (Polk's) decision," Kleine said. "I think it was unexpected not only from us but even from the other side."

Kleine said the woman in the case testified that "this guy," meaning McGreevy, had assaulted her. Another woman testified that the then-17-year-old was telling her what happened, and McGreevy entered the conversation and acknowledged that he "did it," Keane said.

"Yes, she testified that she did not directly look behind her and see him," Keane said. "But she also testified that she had no doubt that he was the person standing behind her who did this to her."

Polk ruled that wasn't enough. He pointed to a Supreme Court case in which the high court emphasized the importance of identification.