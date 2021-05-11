Judge gives Omaha man 20 years for attempt 'to sabotage and hijack the justice system'

Walker’s defense team, Jim McGough and Jerry Hug, had pointed out at trial that the woman could have been mistaken — and couldn’t identify the gun. They noted that Walker’s access of her Facebook account so many times included clicking on any pictures she posted. And on Tuesday, Walker suggested his tampering charge had more to do with trying to make sure the woman didn’t send an innocent man to prison.

“I just wanted you to know, Your Honor, I do take responsibility for this attempted tampering,” Walker said. “I just wanted to know why me.”

Prosecutor Ann Miller suggested the intent was more sinister than that. She told the judge Tuesday that Walker had an atrocious record. A documented 40th Avenue Crip, Walker had previously served time for attempted second-degree assault for his involvement in a drive-by shooting at a rival. His record also included felony convictions for a high-speed crash in which he fled the scene, Judge Derr said. And he has been the subject of lockdowns in jail.

Dunn’s mother, Dawn Hollingsworth, sat with prosecutors during the hearing. She prepared cards thanking prosecutors for seeking justice. Dunn’s girlfriend — the subject of the tampering — listened by phone. She moved out of state out of fear of retaliation.