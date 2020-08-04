Judge orders City of Omaha to pay fire union over appeal of LeClair decision

Retelsdorf ruled on the attorney's fees issue Monday in an 11-page order. In it, she said that there are narrow examples for when an arbitration decision can be appealed when both parties have agreed to stand by that decision — such as an arbitrator engaging in fraud or misconduct.

But Retelsdorf said the city's arguments are based on disagreeing with the arbitrator's findings and that she made legal errors.

"These are not reviewable issues," Retelsdorf wrote. "Accordingly, the City's refusal to accept the Arbitrator's Award and its decision to bring an appeal based upon claimed factual and legal error was unjustified and the Petition to Vacate was frivolous."

John Corrigan, the attorney for the firefighters union, said Tuesday the city should reinstate LeClair, who recently negotiated a contract with the city on behalf of the union.

"He should be put back to work as the arbitrator ordered and the judge agreed," Corrigan said. "We would hope that this would resolve the matter, and we want Steve to get back to work."

Now that the fee issue has been decided, the city still plans to appeal the arbitrator's decision to the Nebraska Court of Appeals and will do so within the next 30 days, said Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for Stothert.