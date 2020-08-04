Judge orders City of Omaha to pay fire union over appeal of LeClair decision

A Douglas County district judge called the City of Omaha's appeal over the reinstatement of the Omaha firefighters union president "unjustified" and "frivolous" as she ordered the city to pay the union's attorney's fees and costs for handling the appeal.
That $16,020 bill the city must pay is just a fraction of what Omaha has paid outside lawyers to handle the litigation and arbitration over firefighter Steve LeClair, who was fired in April 2019 after an altercation at an Omaha bar in November 2018. The city has paid Baird Holm $248,875.60 through the end of July.
The city also would have to pay about $110,000 in back pay to LeClair as of Tuesday, if the arbitrator's decision stands.
That back pay wouldn't include five days of suspension that arbitrator Peggy McNeive said was a sufficient punishment instead of termination.
McNeive ruled in November that LeClair should get his job back. She questioned the city's handling of LeClair's case after he assaulted and verbally harassed a Black woman while off duty at Tiger Tom's Pub, near 72nd Street and Military Avenue. The woman told authorities that LeClair came onto her repeatedly, struck her in the back with his elbow and said "white power."
LeClair pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors in the case — assault and battery and disorderly conduct — and was sentenced to probation.
LeClair and the attorneys who represent the firefighters union have said his firing was political — dozens of other disciplinary cases in the past for similar behavior didn't end in termination.
Mayor Jean Stothert has said that LeClair should be held accountable for his actions.
The city appealed McNeive's decision, but District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf affirmed it. The city then appealed Retelsdorf's ruling, but the Nebraska Court of Appeals wouldn't hear the case because of the pending issue over attorney fees.
Retelsdorf ruled on the attorney's fees issue Monday in an 11-page order. In it, she said that there are narrow examples for when an arbitration decision can be appealed when both parties have agreed to stand by that decision — such as an arbitrator engaging in fraud or misconduct.
But Retelsdorf said the city's arguments are based on disagreeing with the arbitrator's findings and that she made legal errors.
"These are not reviewable issues," Retelsdorf wrote. "Accordingly, the City's refusal to accept the Arbitrator's Award and its decision to bring an appeal based upon claimed factual and legal error was unjustified and the Petition to Vacate was frivolous."
John Corrigan, the attorney for the firefighters union, said Tuesday the city should reinstate LeClair, who recently negotiated a contract with the city on behalf of the union.
"He should be put back to work as the arbitrator ordered and the judge agreed," Corrigan said. "We would hope that this would resolve the matter, and we want Steve to get back to work."
Now that the fee issue has been decided, the city still plans to appeal the arbitrator's decision to the Nebraska Court of Appeals and will do so within the next 30 days, said Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman for Stothert.
In a statement, Stothert said that the union is out of touch with "good citizens" and the city, who condemn racist and sexist behavior.
"In these times, the notion that the City of Omaha cannot discharge one of its firefighters for physically assaulting a Black woman who rebuffed his advances is beyond comprehension," the statement said. "History will show that the City was on the right side of this dispute."
