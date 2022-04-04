Judge orders evaluation for Bellevue Sonic shooter; attorney cites solitary confinement

A judge ordered a competency evaluation for the man convicted of killing two people and injuring two others during a November 2020 ambush of the Sonic fast-food restaurant in Bellevue.

Monday, Sarpy County District Judge Nathan Cox ordered that two Lincoln Regional Center psychologists go to the Tecumseh State Prison to evaluate Roberto Silva Jr.

Silva, who normally would be housed in the Sarpy County Jail while awaiting sentencing, is in Tecumseh instead because of authorities’ concerns about the risk he poses to fellow inmates. Silva has been convicted of assaults while behind bars; he's currently in solitary confinement.

Silva’s attorney, Assistant Sarpy County Public Defender Chris Lathrop, said he has become concerned about Silva’s mental ability in the past week or so. On March 7, Silva pleaded guilty to 15 charges for the Nov. 21, 2020, killings of Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and the critical injuries suffered by Zoey Lujan, then 18, and Kenneth Gerner, then 25. Silva was mad after he was caught using someone else’s Sonic app to order $57 of food from the same Sonic three days before.

“It’s become clear to me that over the last week that he has decompensated as he spends time in solitary confinement,” Lathrop said. “I’m a little concerned (about whether) he is able to make decisions knowingly and competently.”

Silva — who is about 6-5 and appears to be thinner than when he was arrested — was surrounded by eight sheriff’s deputies and law enforcement officers wearing Special Response Team vests. His hands cuffed to a waist chain, Silva stood throughout the hearing. A victim and friends and relatives of the other victims watched from the back row of the courtroom.

Lathrop’s motion for an evaluation was unusual for a couple of reasons: 1) Silva had just pleaded guilty three weeks ago to all charges against him and had said he wanted to be executed for the killings; and 2) Judge Cox allowed Lathrop to file the motion under seal.

As for the latter, prosecutor Gage Cobb, a deputy Sarpy County attorney, urged the judge to unseal both the motion and any accompanying affidavits. Motions in criminal cases are almost never sealed; and court observers could not think of a time that a motion in a death-penalty case was sealed.

Lathrop asked that his affidavit of his observations of his client be sealed. He also asked the judge to seal the Regional Center’s findings as to Silva’s competency — something that is rarely done.

Cobb said he reviewed the motion and accompanying affidavit and found nothing that would merit sealing. The judge took the matter under advisement.

Cobb told the judge he doesn’t believe the recent issue of whether Silva is competent jeopardizes the guilty pleas he entered March 7. Prosecutors have pointed out that Judge Cox repeatedly inquired with Silva about whether he wanted to move forward, and about whether he understood the consequences of doing so.

At this point, the motion to determine competency is simply to decide whether Silva is capable of understanding the court process and is capable of assisting his attorneys through the death-penalty phase of this case. It is different from an insanity defense, in which a defendant claims he was incapable of distinguishing right from wrong when he committed his crime.

Cox delayed a hearing Monday in which Silva requested to be sentenced on several lesser charges, including assault. Judge Cox said sending psychologists to Tecumseh would be quicker than attempting to send Silva to the Lincoln Regional Center.

“That is going to be the fastest way,” Cox said. “It could be months and months if they wait for a bed to open up in Lincoln.”

Left to be seen: Whether it will be months and months before Silva faces a three-judge panel that will decide whether he gets life in prison or the death penalty. Cox will lead the panel, which will determine whether Silva should be executed for the rampage.

That process cannot move forward until Silva is determined to be competent to understand what is going on in court.

