Judge orders NU Regent Jack Stark to stand trial on witness tampering charge

Miller is in an advanced nursing degree program at Creighton University. Stark had served as a sports psychologist for the University of Nebraska — including during the time that Miller was a Husker fullback from 1996 to 2000 — and has since done the same for Creighton.

“All these great things you have going on right now, being at Creighton, I can make that very difficult,” Stark said, according to Miller.

Stark denies that he threatened Miller. But McDermott found that prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General's Office had submitted enough evidence to bind the case over for trial. Such a finding — probable cause to believe that a defendant committed a crime — is lower than the threshold of proof beyond a reasonable doubt required for conviction.

Now that the case is in district court, Stark's attorney, Michael Coyle, will likely file a plea-in-abatement — a motion that essentially asks a district judge to overturn a county judge's decision to order a case to trial.

Using poster boards with blown-up exhibits usually reserved for trial, Coyle had tried to attack the legitimacy of the charge. He argued, among other things, that Stark could not have committed felony witness tampering because Miller had not even been subpoenaed at the point that Stark reached out to Miller.