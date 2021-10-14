Judge rebukes Omaha violin teacher in child sex offense, imposes up to 5-year term

Michael Godfrey was in the middle of telling a judge what he had done for, as he put it, his “accuser”— the now-17-year-old girl who told police he sexually assaulted her during violin lessons when she was 10.
How he and her family had such a bond that they had nothing but great things to say about him; how the girl even gave him a heartfelt farewell note calling him her favorite teacher when she and her family moved to Alaska.
The gestures and good words were all before the girl, during therapy at age 14, disclosed that Godfrey had molested her during lessons.
In turn, Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf had a message for Godfrey: You can call the girl your accuser all you want, but these aren’t accusations anymore; they’re a crime for which you’ve been convicted.
And the judge had a message for about 10 people who showed up in support of the 79-year-old Godfrey, a well-known violin teacher in the Dundee area. That group included a woman who walked past the victim Wednesday and called her “a horrible person.”
The judge’s message: Godfrey can tell you whatever he wants about his version of events, but the fact is he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of sexual assault.
The judge then laid down the sentence: three and a half to five years in prison. Under state law, that means Godfrey must serve one year and nine months before he’s eligible for parole; absent parole he’ll serve two and a half years in prison. The maximum sentence for sexual touching of a child is five years in prison.
Godfrey’s attorney, Clarence Mock, had asked for probation, noting Godfrey’s lack of a record and the fact that a probation officer and a defense psychologist concluded that he would not be a danger to reoffend. Mock urged the judge to not penalize Godfrey — who has a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a professor and master violinist — because he continued to assert that he was innocent.
Afterward, Mock said, he was disappointed in the sentence but would not appeal.
“When you plead no contest, you’re not saying you did it, you’re not saying you didn’t do it, you’re just saying you’re not contesting it,” Mock said. “It’s always easier for the folks in the coffee shop or the corner bar to say, ‘Don’t plead to it if you didn’t do it.’ I bet there aren’t many of them who would roll the dice when faced with a possible life sentence if they took it to trial.”
As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors dropped a first-degree sexual assault charge that could have sent Godfrey to prison for life.
Prosecutor Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said the true victim in this case was the 10-year-old girl. At age 14, she was undergoing therapy after she began cutting herself. She told her therapist, and her mother, of how Godfrey would have her sit on his lap during violin lessons. He molested her under her underwear, she said.
The girl’s mother took her to police in Alaska. They set up a recorded phone call in which the girl called Godfrey and told him that she was going through counseling and asked Godfrey what he remembered from that time. Godfrey denied touching her but admitted that she would sometimes sit in his lap. The girl continued to ask him why she was in his lap.
“I don’t care to talk about that,” Godfrey responded. “It’s extremely risky if you talk about it with your counselor.”
Beadle alleged Godfrey made another incriminating comment: He once asked the girl’s mother if the girl had started to grow hair “down there.” The mother shot back “no” — and only later considered how inappropriate that question was. Godfrey had asked another student’s mother the same question.
On the recorded phone call with the girl, Godfrey tried to explain why: “It wasn’t because I wanted to see it or touch it. It was just because I was interested in how you were developing.”
The girl and her family flew from Alaska to Omaha for Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. The girl sobbed throughout her statement to Judge Retelsdorf. Her mother called the girl a survivor. The mom’s voice broke as she described holding her daughter every time she cried or after she cut herself.
“No one should have to go through what I’ve gone through,” the daughter said. “It’s been so hard. I just want to get on with my life, and I can’t.”
What Godfrey did was the ultimate betrayal because of the inherent bond and admiration a student has for a teacher, Retelsdorf said.
Said Beadle: “We have child victims who wonder if the criminal act was something that was just a normal part of an adult showing affection. The lines are blurred. It’s just really difficult and confusing when it’s someone you look up to and trust.”
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts