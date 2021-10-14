Judge rebukes Omaha violin teacher in child sex offense, imposes up to 5-year term

Michael Godfrey was in the middle of telling a judge what he had done for, as he put it, his “accuser”— the now-17-year-old girl who told police he sexually assaulted her during violin lessons when she was 10.

How he and her family had such a bond that they had nothing but great things to say about him; how the girl even gave him a heartfelt farewell note calling him her favorite teacher when she and her family moved to Alaska.

The gestures and good words were all before the girl, during therapy at age 14, disclosed that Godfrey had molested her during lessons.

In turn, Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf had a message for Godfrey: You can call the girl your accuser all you want, but these aren’t accusations anymore; they’re a crime for which you’ve been convicted.

And the judge had a message for about 10 people who showed up in support of the 79-year-old Godfrey, a well-known violin teacher in the Dundee area. That group included a woman who walked past the victim Wednesday and called her “a horrible person.”

The judge’s message: Godfrey can tell you whatever he wants about his version of events, but the fact is he pleaded no contest and was found guilty of sexual assault.