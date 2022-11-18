Judge rejects Omaha man's accidental-hit defense in meth-fueled killing of his girlfriend

Perhaps it was the methamphetamine. Perhaps it was the volatility of the relationship. Perhaps it was the increasingly abusive behavior of the defendant.

One of those reasons, or a combination of all of them, led Brandon Boone to embark on a mission to find his girlfriend, Jamie Nau, on Aug. 22, 2021.

Nau and Boone had been dating — a relationship that saw both of them using meth, with Nau relapsing after years of sobriety. The evening before that hot August night, Boone had dumped Nau out on a gravel road, taking her possessions and leaving her alone to find her way. When she did, she called a cousin for help and reported what Boone had done to her.

The next day, she was riding with the cousin and another man in a pickup truck. Nau, who seemed worried and nervous, borrowed a friend’s phone to text Boone: “Where are you, B.”

She soon found out. After the pickup pulled into a parking lot of an apartment complex near 83rd and Miami Streets, Boone zipped behind it in a black Acura. Nau hopped out, as if to ask Boone where he had been and why he was following her. Boone pointed a gun out of the driver’s side window. Nau screamed and took off running. The first bullet missed her. The second didn’t.

For Nau’s death, Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman sentenced Boone this week to 64 to 70 years in prison. Under state law, Boone, 29, must serve a mandatory five years in prison for gun use, plus half of the remaining sentence. That means he’ll serve 34½ years before he’s eligible for parole. Absent parole, he’ll serve 37½ years.

Under a plea bargain, Douglas County prosecutors reduced Boone’s charge from first-degree murder to manslaughter and weapon use. That reduced Boone’s sentence from life in prison to a maximum of 70 years. Boone’s attorney, assistant public defender Jessica West, said the reduction was appropriate, telling the judge that Boone’s actions were reckless and dangerous but not intentional. West said a police officer suggested that Boone firing from a moving car and hitting Nau would have been a challenge for even a marksman.

Stratman wasn’t so sure the shooting death was difficult or accidental. From the bench, Stratman said she assumed Douglas County prosecutors reduced Boone’s charges to spare Nau’s family the pain of going through a trial.

Stratman said the entire ordeal was perplexing. She said Boone had a normal upbringing, with good parents, but still found a way to devolve into drug use and deviance.

Facts of the case indicated that Boone had been hounding Nau in the days before her death. At one point, Boone’s mother called Nau’s mother and said she worried about Boone’s behavior toward Nau. Then came the night before when Boone apparently took Nau’s stuff and left her stranded on a gravel road.

After the killing, Boone sped away with a passenger in the Acura. He told the passenger that he thought he might have killed Nau, 29. Boone then crashed the car and fled, leaving his friend with a critical neck injury. (The friend has since recovered.)

A bystander, who didn’t know either Boone or Nau, watched in horror as the driver of the Acura gunned down Nau. Later, Boone furiously scrubbed his hands at an apartment, telling a woman there to “forget” him if anyone came looking for him. He told another woman he had just “caught a body.” And from jail, he told a girlfriend that he “(expletive) up” and will never see anyone again.

He did have to face Nau’s family in court.

Nau’s mother sat at a table across from Boone. Marcee Nau described her daughter as a “force to be reckoned with who always demanded everyone’s attention.” The little girl with blue eyes that sometimes turned green had a heart for others; Mom recalled her racing to collect a pillowcase full of Easter eggs, then giving them away to the kids whose bags were all but empty.

And then there were all the times that Jamie woke her mother up by jumping on the bed and waving her hair in her face. In her teen years, she struggled with mental illness and began to self-medicate with street drugs like meth. But in 2017, Nau, then 25, got sober with the help of counseling and prescription medications. For three years, Marcee Nau said, she and her daughter had a wonderful time. They went to church and shopping together. Stabilized, Nau seemed to thrive.

Then, unbeknownst to Mom, Jamie’s prescription ran out. She relapsed. Marcee Nau said she hadn’t talked to her daughter since the spring of 2021. Then she got the horrible phone call, telling of her daughter’s death. She crumbled to her knees.

In a remarkable display in court, Marcee Nau told Boone she forgave him because of her Christian faith. She said she and Jamie’s loved ones suffer every day. Marcee Nau said that she has to force herself to get up and go to work and that life seems unbearable. She said she tries to remember the joy her daughter brought. Still, she can’t erase the gut-wrenching images of her daughter’s death.

“I can see her jumping out of the car, running for her life, screaming and bawling,” Marcee Nau said, weeping. “It just plays in my head, over and over again.

“My heart will never, ever be whole again. It wasn’t just my daughter who died that day. It was a part of me.”