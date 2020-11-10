Judge reviews whether Omaha police can declare peaceful march illegal, use chemical agents

“There has to be room for political expression to breathe,” he said.

Bataillon asked several questions and mentioned that he didn’t recall any mass arrests when Husker fans congregated at 72nd and Dodge Streets to celebrate a national championship. He also said it would be unlawful if he stood in the middle of traffic on Dodge Street and asked about the process to get a permit from the city. He said one issue is for the police to be able to plan for protests.

Sipple said the July 25 march in the streets was hastily planned after a rally in Turner Park.

Michelle Peters, an attorney for the City of Omaha, referenced the parade permit application and said police want to keep the marchers safe, along with other pedestrians or bystanders — traffic isn’t the only concern.

“They do have a right to protest, to express, but that right is not absolute,” Peters said.

Bataillon asked Peters why police arrested the protesters on the bridge, when officers in cruisers had continued to follow them and block traffic during the two-hour march and then finally sealed off Farnam Street just before initiating the mass arrests. Bataillion said if Farnam Street was blocked off by police, at that point, protesters weren’t obstructing traffic or in danger.