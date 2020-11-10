Judge reviews whether Omaha police can declare peaceful march illegal, use chemical agents

A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday on the ACLU of Nebraska’s request to curb the Omaha Police Department’s ability to take action against nonviolent protesters, such as declaring a peaceful march unlawful because of a traffic ordinance and using chemical agents.
The hearing on the ACLU’s petition for a preliminary injunction is part of a civil rights lawsuit filed last month by the group ProBLAC (Progressive Black-Led Ally Coalition) against the City of Omaha, specifically naming Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Capt. Mark Matuza as defendants.
The lawsuit alleges that police used excessive force by using pepper balls and tear gas against peaceful protesters and says mass arrests after a march in the street from midtown to downtown July 25 restricted their free speech and were retaliatory because of their message against police brutality.
Omaha police arrested about 125 people at the Farnam Street bridge over Interstate 480 that night, citing two city ordinances — against obstructing public roadways and refusing a lawful request to move — to declare a march or protest unlawful. The arrests caused a backlog during the booking process at the Douglas County Jail. Ultimately, the City Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against only roughly 25% of the protesters who were arrested.
Eight plaintiffs, including a legal observer, are named in the lawsuit, which said they were unnecessarily injured or hit by pepper balls.
Tuesday’s hearing was held so a quick decision can be made on whether Omaha police can continue to cite the city ordinances to make arrests and use chemical agents to deter and disperse peaceful protesters. U.S. District Senior Judge Joseph F. Bataillon said he would need time to research and understand the arguments and would issue his written decision later.
Adam Sipple, legal director at the ACLU of Nebraska, told Bataillon that the “modest and reasonable” request for injunction is needed because the Omaha Police Department has said in a statement that “public streets are not forums for protesting” and that more arrests could occur during future protests if ordinances aren’t followed.
“There was no active aggression at the Farnam march (by protesters), no evidence of it,” Sipple said at the hearing. “To use chemicals to arrest them (for a minor city ordinance) is decidedly unreasonable.”
Sipple argued that Omaha police cannot decide to declare a spontaneous, peaceful protest unlawful even if it prevents one car from driving down a road. He said the city ordinances are overbroad and unconstitutionally vague, and cannot be used to suppress the protesters’ First Amendment rights.
“There has to be room for political expression to breathe,” he said.
Bataillon asked several questions and mentioned that he didn’t recall any mass arrests when Husker fans congregated at 72nd and Dodge Streets to celebrate a national championship. He also said it would be unlawful if he stood in the middle of traffic on Dodge Street and asked about the process to get a permit from the city. He said one issue is for the police to be able to plan for protests.
Sipple said the July 25 march in the streets was hastily planned after a rally in Turner Park.
Michelle Peters, an attorney for the City of Omaha, referenced the parade permit application and said police want to keep the marchers safe, along with other pedestrians or bystanders — traffic isn’t the only concern.
“They do have a right to protest, to express, but that right is not absolute,” Peters said.
Bataillon asked Peters why police arrested the protesters on the bridge, when officers in cruisers had continued to follow them and block traffic during the two-hour march and then finally sealed off Farnam Street just before initiating the mass arrests. Bataillion said if Farnam Street was blocked off by police, at that point, protesters weren’t obstructing traffic or in danger.
Peters said officers made at least 10 announcements on a cruiser loudspeaker that the march was unlawful but attendees didn’t stop. Some protesters have said they couldn’t hear the warnings.
Most marched in the streets, but some walked on the sidewalks, ACLU has said. Peters said some of the protesters arrested on the Farnam bridge sidewalk had been in the street and had jumped the barrier to get on the sidewalk.
Peters went on to say that the mass arrests that night has not chilled the plaintiffs’ free speech because they continue to hold protests. Bataillon questioned that, asking if she knew whether every plaintiff still participated in protests or if anyone contracted COVID-19 after being arrested.
“They are not being prevented from protesting on the sidewalk,” Peters said.
“Except the ones you arrested on the bridge,” Bataillon responded.
Concerning pepper balls and tear gas, Peters argued that those are low-level force options and clearly protesters wouldn’t want officers to use Tasers, batons, police dogs or firearms. Restricting the use of pepper balls would hamstring officers, she said.
“It fully ties the hands of police officer in rapidly changing circumstances as to what the reasonable response is,” Peters said. “Things that start well-intentioned can turn very quickly.”
Peters declined to comment after the hearing, but Sipple said it was important for his clients to be heard Tuesday.
“Police don’t have absolute authority,” he said. “A democratic system provides checks and balances.”
