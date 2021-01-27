Judge rules Kwik Shop isn't liable for the drunken-driving death of an Elkhorn teen

“Kwik Shop did little to nothing to investigate or identify sale of alcohol to minors, and did little to nothing to properly train (employees) or restrain employees from selling alcohol to minors,” the lawsuit alleged. An attorney for Kwik Shop, Matthew Rusch, has said company officials wanted to extend their condolences for this “terrible, tragic event.” However, Rusch said at a hearing last month, the company cannot be held liable under the law. In addition to handling the lawsuit, Burns oversaw the criminal case against Hart. Burns sentenced the 30-year-old to a year in prison and 18 months of supervised release after he pleaded no contest to procuring alcohol for a minor. Having completed his year in prison, Hart now is serving his parole term. Hart told the judge that selling alcohol to teens was “the single most unintelligent and moronic action I’ve made in my life.” “I cannot begin to express how sorry I am,” Hart said at sentencing. “It’s the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I think of when I go to bed. ... I know I can never undo (it).”From late August until Oct. 11, 2018, the teens, ages 16 and 17, bought alcohol from Hart at the store more than two dozen times. The night of Oct. 11, Gervase had contacted the boys through Snapchat to request two kinds of liquor — Four Loko Gold and Captain Morgan.