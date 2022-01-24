Judge says she'll issue order on Omaha's mask mandate by noon Tuesday

A judge said she will decide by noon Tuesday whether people in Omaha will have to continue wearing masks in public.
Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman said she realized the “immediacy of what’s going on” and would go over almost 51 exhibits before deciding whether to issue a temporary restraining order that would end Omaha's current mask mandate.
The judge’s comments came after a two-hour hearing in which attorneys for the State of Nebraska urged the judge to overturn the mandate. State leaders — including Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson — argue that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse didn’t seek permission from the State Department of Health and Human Services before issuing the mandate.
The state says such approval is needed under state law. Attorneys pointed to a statute that requires county health directors to “adopt measures with the approval of the Department of Health and Human Services.”
But attorneys for the City of Omaha and Huse argued that she was serving as health director of the city, not the county, and had a right to impose a mask mandate within city limits as she saw fit. Huse said she did so Jan. 11 amid spiking cases of COVID-19.
About 30 people attended the hearing via online teleconference. Most were attorneys and reporters. Also watching: City Council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe, Republicans on the officially nonpartisan council who joined the lawsuit against the mandate.
A dozen mask protesters gathered outside the Douglas County Courthouse, holding signs and trying to get drivers on Farnam Street to honk. Very few, if any, went inside to watch the arguments over whether they should be required to be masked.
The two hours of arguments boiled down to this: Stratman will have to determine whether there is a distinction between Huse as a "county health director" and her appointment as health director for the City of Omaha.
All parties in the case agreed that Huse would have to seek HHS approval if she were operating as county health director. But she wasn't acting in that capacity, the city and county argued. She instead was acting under the authority granted to her by an Omaha City Council resolution, they said.
A key question for Stratman: Would the state, which is suing, suffer irreparable harm if she didn’t stop the mask mandate? The state argued that it would because citizens could be arrested, fined or jailed if they don’t comply with the mask mandate. It is unclear how many people, if any, have been cited over failing to wear a mask under the current mandate.
The city argued that the greater risk of harm would be if the health director were not allowed to impose restrictions to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases brought on by the omicron variant.
Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, noted that the City Council determined that during a pandemic, “it shall be the duty of the health director … to issue … such orders, regulations and instructions as may ... be deemed effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease.”
In den Bosch — joined by Deputy Douglas County Attorney Josh Woolf and private attorneys Robert Slovek and Edward Fox — said former County Health Director Adi Pour was also appointed city health director during her tenure. Though she didn't impose mask mandates, she did deliver COVID-19 reports to the City Council as part of her duties as city health director.
"Dr. Huse has been characterized as a rogue bureaucrat acting independently when in fact she has ... made a thoughtful, considered judgment with the help of others, and most importantly with the help of science," Slovek said.
Campbell and Dave Lopez, a former assistant Nebraska attorney general now representing Harding, Melton and Rowe, said no one is questioning Huse's intentions, but rather her authority to act. The attorneys note that Huse previously deferred to HHS for permission to impose a mask mandate but now says she can impose one on her own.
The state says Huse is trying to tiptoe an intellectually dishonest tightrope — that she isn’t acting as a county health director but as the city’s de facto health director. She is doing so to sidestep a county health director’s need for HHS approval.
Campbell said the state is "not saying she acted irrationally." It's saying she acted illegally.
"This case is not about whether mask mandates are good public health policy," Campbell told the judge. "Rather we raise a legal issue —whether Dr. Huse had authority to decree a mask mandate."
Under Huse’s order, masks are required for people over age 5 in indoor public venues such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Huse has said the measure might last four weeks from the date it was issued.
