Judge says she'll issue order on Omaha's mask mandate by noon Tuesday

About 30 people attended the hearing via online teleconference. Most were attorneys and reporters. Also watching: City Council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe, Republicans on the officially nonpartisan council who joined the lawsuit against the mandate.

A dozen mask protesters gathered outside the Douglas County Courthouse, holding signs and trying to get drivers on Farnam Street to honk. Very few, if any, went inside to watch the arguments over whether they should be required to be masked.

The two hours of arguments boiled down to this: Stratman will have to determine whether there is a distinction between Huse as a "county health director" and her appointment as health director for the City of Omaha.

All parties in the case agreed that Huse would have to seek HHS approval if she were operating as county health director. But she wasn't acting in that capacity, the city and county argued. She instead was acting under the authority granted to her by an Omaha City Council resolution, they said.