Judge says she'll issue order on Omaha's mask mandate by Tuesday at the latest

A judge said she will decide by noon Tuesday — or maybe even by late Monday — whether people in Omaha will have to continue wearing masks in public.
Douglas County District Judge Shelly Stratman said she realized the “immediacy of what’s going on” and would go over nearly 51 exhibits before deciding whether to issue a temporary restraining order that would end Omaha's current mask mandate.
The judge’s comments came after a two-hour hearing in which attorneys for the State of Nebraska urged the judge to overturn the mandate. The state argues that Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse didn’t seek permission from the state’s Health and Human Services director before issuing the mandate. The state says such approval is needed under state law, pointing to a statute that requires health directors to “adopt measures with the approval of the Department of Health and Human Services.”
Attorneys for the City of Omaha and Huse argued that Huse was serving as the city's de facto health director and had a right to impose a mask mandate as she saw fit. Huse did so Jan. 11 amid spiking cases of COVID-19.
A key question Monday for Stratman: Would the state, which is suing, suffer irreparable harm if a judge didn’t stop the mask mandate. The state argued it would because citizens could be arrested, fined or jailed if they don’t comply with the mask mandate.
It is unclear how many people, if any, have been cited over failing to wear a mask under the current mandate.
The city argued that the greater risk of harm would be if the health director was not allowed to impose restrictions as necessary to combat the surge in COVID cases brought on by the omicron variant.
Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, noted that the City Council determined that during a pandemic, “it shall be the duty of the health director … to issue … such orders, regulations and instructions as may ... be deemed effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease.”
“Apparently, though the state is concerned about a ‘local health official’ unilaterally imposing infectious disease control measures, it has no such concern about elected officials who have no medical training to make those decisions,” in den Bosch wrote.
Attorneys for the state said the only absurdity in this case is that the health director previously had deferred to HHS for permission to impose a mask mandate but now states she can impose a mandate on her own.
The state says Huse is trying to tiptoe an intellectually dishonest tightrope — that Huse isn’t acting as a county health director but as the city’s de facto health director. She is doing so to sidestep a county health director’s need for HHS approval.
“Huse exceeds her authority,” Nebraska Solicitor General James Campbell said.
Under Huse’s order, masks are required for people over the age of 5 in indoor public venues such as schools and many businesses. Exceptions include religious services and places where it is possible to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Huse has said the measure might last four weeks from the date it was issued.
