Judge says she'll issue order on Omaha's mask mandate by Tuesday at the latest

It is unclear how many people, if any, have been cited over failing to wear a mask under the current mandate.

The city argued that the greater risk of harm would be if the health director was not allowed to impose restrictions as necessary to combat the surge in COVID cases brought on by the omicron variant.

Bernard in den Bosch, a deputy city attorney, noted that the City Council determined that during a pandemic, “it shall be the duty of the health director … to issue … such orders, regulations and instructions as may ... be deemed effective for the prevention, removal or limiting of such disease.”

“Apparently, though the state is concerned about a ‘local health official’ unilaterally imposing infectious disease control measures, it has no such concern about elected officials who have no medical training to make those decisions,” in den Bosch wrote.

Attorneys for the state said the only absurdity in this case is that the health director previously had deferred to HHS for permission to impose a mask mandate but now states she can impose a mandate on her own.