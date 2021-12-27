Judge sets $2.5M bail for former OPS security guard charged with sexually assaulting child

A former Omaha Public Schools security guard accused of sexually assaulting a child was ordered held on $2.5 million bail Monday.

Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez, 23, appeared in court for the first time Monday following his arrest by Bellevue police Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a child.

According to police, Ornelas Ramirez and a student entered a portable classroom on Dec. 10 at Pawnee Elementary School, where the alleged assault took place.

School staff contacted police on Dec. 14 after receiving information that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property.

An OPS spokesperson previously said Ornelas Ramirez, who started working at Pawnee Elementary on Oct. 6, was placed on leave immediately after the district learned of the reported misconduct. He remained an OPS employee until Dec. 16.

Judge Robert Wester set the multimillion-dollar bail Monday. Ornelas Ramirez would have to pay 10% of the bail — $250,000 — to be released from custody. He is charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a minor, both felonies.