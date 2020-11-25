Judge tosses out cases from Farnam Street bridge protest

A judge has thrown out cases against 25 protesters who Omaha police said were illegally blocking traffic on the Farnam Street bridge this summer — a decision that is a rejection of the Omaha city ordinance used to jail them.
Douglas County Judge Marcena Hendrix issued the order Wednesday — saying Omaha's ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of a highway or street is "overly broad" in that it "clearly regulates protected speech."
"These conclusions render the fate of the ordinance fatal," Hendrix said.
The ordinance Hendrix struck down — Omaha Municipal Code 20-44 — makes it "unlawful for any person purposely or knowingly to obstruct any highway or other public passage, whether alone or with others, without being licensed or privileged to do so."
She said the ordinance was similar to one in St. Louis that was struck down by a federal judge this year.
"The (federal judge) found the St. Louis Ordinance to be over broad saying it 'applies to and would allow punishment of two neighbors who stand and converse in a residential street or to a...group of persons standing on a sidewalk waiting for an Uber to arrive,'" Hendrix wrote.
In this case, a group of people were marching to protest the lack of charges brought against a White bar owner in the death of 22-year-old Black man. James Scurlock was fatally shot during unrest in downtown Omaha over the in-custody death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
Responding to the July 25 march, Omaha police said the protesters had not applied for a permit to demonstrate. After the group walked through parts of downtown, police ordered marchers out of the street. When they didn't comply, Omaha police arrested 120 of the protesters and took them to the Douglas County Jail.
The arrests overwhelmed the jail and led numerous protesters to spend the better part of the night and next day waiting to be booked before they could be released. The jail's director blamed the rampant delays in part on a computer system glitch and on the mass amounts of arrestees.
After the dust cleared, city prosecutors charged about 30 with ordinance violations but declined to charge about 90, Mayor Jean Stothert has said.
It is not clear whether all of those charged challenged the constitutionality of the city ordinance, but at least 25 did. If the city doesn't appeal Hendrix's order, all 25 would see the obstructing-a-roadway charge dismissed.
Several protesters also faced a second charge of failing to obey an order to disperse. Defense attorneys argue that the failing-to-obey-an-order charge is also moot, since the order to disperse was based on the faulty charge of obstructing a public roadway.
The city has the option to appeal Hendrix's order to a Douglas County District judge — an option Interim Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse said he will mull next week.
Kuhse said he and staff haven't had a chance to study Hendrix's order, but offered this initial read: He disagrees with the judge's lumping of Omaha's order in the same category as the ordinance out of St. Louis.
"Our position is that the ordinance is not targeting speech," Kuhse said. "Nor is it void (because of) vagueness."
Hendrix, however, ruled it was as vague as St. Louis' ordinance, if not more so.
"The city's argument is simply wrong," the judge said in her ruling.
The decision was met with praise from several protesters.
Alexander Matthews, who goes by Bear Alexander, said he was relieved by the decision. Judge Hendrix's order reflected "the lack of justifiable grounds that (police) had on arresting us."
Cole Christensen was one of the first people arrested on July 25, and initially faced four charges — disturbing a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a roadway and unlawful assembly.
The 29-year-old's charges were thrown out, and he now faces one charge of obstructing the administration of law.
Like Alexander, he felt relieved when the cases were thrown out, but questions the reasoning behind his new charge.
"I believe today's ruling will help clear me of my remaining charge when it eventually goes to trial," Christensen said. "How can someone obstruct the administration of a law proved unjustified by a (judge)? I had every right to obstruct them; they were acting against the rule of law, not in accordance with it."
