Judge tosses out cases from Farnam Street bridge protest

Kuhse said he and staff haven't had a chance to study Hendrix's order, but offered this initial read: He disagrees with the judge's lumping of Omaha's order in the same category as the ordinance out of St. Louis.

"Our position is that the ordinance is not targeting speech," Kuhse said. "Nor is it void (because of) vagueness."

Hendrix, however, ruled it was as vague as St. Louis' ordinance, if not more so.

"The city's argument is simply wrong," the judge said in her ruling.

The decision was met with praise from several protesters.

Alexander Matthews, who goes by Bear Alexander, said he was relieved by the decision. Judge Hendrix's order reflected "the lack of justifiable grounds that (police) had on arresting us."

Cole Christensen was one of the first people arrested on July 25, and initially faced four charges — disturbing a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a roadway and unlawful assembly.

The 29-year-old's charges were thrown out, and he now faces one charge of obstructing the administration of law.

Like Alexander, he felt relieved when the cases were thrown out, but questions the reasoning behind his new charge.