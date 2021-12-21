Jury makes quick work of downtown Omaha murder

Marlon Miranda, 28, betrayed no emotion at the verdict. His attorney, Bill Pfeffer of Omaha, had suggested that Miranda acted in self-defense or, at most, was guilty of manslaughter, killing Juarez during a sudden quarrel. Pfeffer told jurors that prosecutors were making too big a deal out of the fact that Miranda went and got a gun after he attacked Juarez at a table at Epoca Cantina, a Mexican restaurant-dance club in the Capitol District.

"He carries a gun," Pfeffer said. "A lot of people do. This is America. Everybody's packing, half the time."

Marlon Miranda spent much of the time at the Capitol District bar that night birddogging his estranged wife, Sharon, and Juarez. The three 20-somethings, all from Lincoln, and others were there to celebrate the birthday of their friend Luis Sandoval, a DJ who was performing at the club. Marlon and Sharon, who have a daughter together, had been separated since July 2019. By June 2020, Sharon had been dating Juarez for a couple of months.

Shortly after Sharon arrived, Marlon Miranda approached. Sharon testified he acted aggressively, waving away Juarez and forcing hugs with Sharon and her friends. Later, he asked Sharon to dance and when she said no, asked a cousin if she would dance. The cousin declined. He walked away mad.