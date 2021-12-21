Jury makes quick work of downtown Omaha murder

Jurors deliberated less than an hour before finding Marlon Miranda Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of his estranged wife's new boyfriend.
Translated, the deliberations took: one-third of the time of the attorneys' closing arguments, and one-fifth of the time that the life-changing events unfolded that night in Omaha's new Capitol District.
That's how overwhelming the evidence was in a case in which many of Miranda's actions were caught on videotape. Those that weren't on video were substantiated by eyewitness accounts and by the tattoo of bullet wounds inflicted on the killer by Bellevue Police Sgt. John Stuck. Working off-duty that night, Stuck had rushed toward the sound of gunfire and stopped Miranda in his tracks.
Prosecutor John Alagaban said Stuck no doubt saved 27-year-old Sharon Miranda's life when he turned a corner, saw Jose Santos Parra Juarez dying on the ground and Marlon Miranda grabbing Sharon's hair with one hand while pointing a gun at her with the other. Stuck fired nine shots at Marlon Miranda, hitting him twice — actions that had Miranda's attorney questioning Stuck's aim.
Alagaban judged Stuck differently.
"They were the actions of a hero," he said.
Marlon Miranda, 28, betrayed no emotion at the verdict. His attorney, Bill Pfeffer of Omaha, had suggested that Miranda acted in self-defense or, at most, was guilty of manslaughter, killing Juarez during a sudden quarrel. Pfeffer told jurors that prosecutors were making too big a deal out of the fact that Miranda went and got a gun after he attacked Juarez at a table at Epoca Cantina, a Mexican restaurant-dance club in the Capitol District.
"He carries a gun," Pfeffer said. "A lot of people do. This is America. Everybody's packing, half the time."
Marlon Miranda spent much of the time at the Capitol District bar that night birddogging his estranged wife, Sharon, and Juarez. The three 20-somethings, all from Lincoln, and others were there to celebrate the birthday of their friend Luis Sandoval, a DJ who was performing at the club. Marlon and Sharon, who have a daughter together, had been separated since July 2019. By June 2020, Sharon had been dating Juarez for a couple of months.
Shortly after Sharon arrived, Marlon Miranda approached. Sharon testified he acted aggressively, waving away Juarez and forcing hugs with Sharon and her friends. Later, he asked Sharon to dance and when she said no, asked a cousin if she would dance. The cousin declined. He walked away mad.
Later, Sharon Miranda and Juarez could be seen smooching at a table. Then Sharon got up to go to the bathroom. The house lights had gone up, and bargoers were getting ready to leave. Marlon Miranda walked over to Juarez and acted like he was whispering in his ear. When Juarez leaned over, Miranda grabbed him by the neck and twisted. The two struggled to the ground. After security intervened, Juarez emerged, his face bloody and his shirt ripped.
The bar owner and security led Marlon Miranda out the front door and Juarez to the bathroom. Over the next 10 minutes, while Juarez dabbed blood from near his eye, Miranda walked to his car near 11th and Capitol Streets and retrieved a handgun. Security cameras captured him pacing in the courtyard of the district, a common area that leads to a number of bars. At one point, he pulled on the doors to Epoca Cantina, trying to get back in, but they were locked.
Eventually, Alagaban and fellow prosecutor Desiree Stormont said, Marlon Miranda found what he was looking for. He descended the north stairs onto Davenport Street, which looks like an alley. Witnesses described him "speed walking" toward Sharon and Juarez. Sharon Miranda's cousin shrieked as she saw him approaching, gun drawn.
Marlon Miranda got in Juarez's face. Alagaban said Miranda reached around Sharon and shot Juarez in the left ribs, the bullet passing through his torso. Miranda then fired five more times, mostly to his torso. Witnesses described how he stood over Juarez and shot him in the neck.
Pfeffer had suggested that Juarez, embarrassed by the barfight, had confronted Marlon Miranda and Miranda had no choice but to defend himself. Pfeffer urged jurors not to get caught up in the fact that Miranda fired six times, noting that Stuck had fired nine.
"He's a (former) Marine," Pfeffer said of Marlon Miranda. "It's all so fast, he starts shooting. Just like Stuck did. If he's trying to execute him, why didn't he put one in his brain?"
But Alagaban and Stormont noted that Juarez's neck had traces of gunpowder on it, indicating that Miranda fired from close range. Plus, Stormont said that witnesses described Marlon Miranda's words after the shooting: "(Expletive) that (n-word). A guy got up on my wife and he got shot."
Juarez left behind a young child. Friends had described him as stunned and staring blankly after he was attacked in the bar. Sharon Miranda spent his last walk hugging him and apologizing for the bar attack.
Marlon Miranda will be sentenced in March to life in prison. Sharon Miranda is raising the couple's 10-year-old daughter.
Marlon Miranda's mother, Erika, watched the announcement of the verdict from a satellite room at the courthouse. At the word "guilty," she closed her eyes for 10 seconds. Outside court, she said she couldn't believe her youngest son, her "baby," had killed someone.
"This is not what anyone wanted," she said. "It is just so senseless — one father is gone and the other is in jail."
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Nebraska inmate's claim that state prison officials failed to protect him from another inmate who had killed his brother.
Prosecutors say Marlon Miranda Jr. killed his estranged wife's boyfriend, Jose Juarez, and slammed her head into a brick wall early in the morning of June 13, 2020.
Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF Railway has agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement arising from an oil spill into northwest Iowa waters in 2018, according to court documents filed Thursday.
An Omaha man who authorities say was selling methamphetamine out of his mother's basement has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Carl Bohm, 68, is currently charged with first-degree arson and two counts of first-degree assault. His wife, Janet Franks-Bohm, who suffered third-degree burns on more than 60% of her body, has died.
A traffic stop of a semi hauling cars on Interstate 80 near Seward resulted in the seizure of 10.5 pounds of fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana.
On May 16, 2020, law enforcement officers discovered the skull and rib bones of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah inside a burning outhouse located at a remote cabin on the Winnebago Reservation.
An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and two other felonies stemming from a 2019 murder.
Authorities say 18-year-old Daniel Dejaynes-Beaman was responsible for the Oct. 31 sexual assault and fatal stabbing of 61-year-old Jolene Harshbarger.
An Omaha man told police that he was in a security video swinging a pole at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, which officials said caused roughly $90,000 in damage.
Police identified a man killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha apartment Monday night and announced the arrest of two men in connection with a home invasion.
Project Harmony, celebrating its 25th anniversary in Omaha, is working to respond to issues magnified or exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police are still investigating a South Omaha shooting that sent two men to a local hospital late Tuesday night.
Omaha police are searching for two men who fled the scene.
A 29-year-old Omaha woman will serve three years of probation for trafficking hundreds of counterfeit designer items from her residence.
Omaha police identified the two shooting victims Sunday. The ShotSpotter system had recorded 21 potential gunshots near North 33rd and Emmet Streets on Saturday night.
David Orlawski, 42, was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of causing felony criminal mischief worth more than $5,000.
The day of his death, 15-year-old Manuel Gijon-Villa wished his mom a "Happy Mother's Day," then said he was leaving to get her flowers. It would be the last time he spoke to his family.
Police said the driver of a dark sedan ran a red light and hit the pedestrians in a crosswalk about 9:30 p.m.
Police are asking witnesses to come forward in the ongoing homicide investigation of 20-year-old Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha.
A Lincoln man argued his 2015 marriage was invalid, therefore he didn't violate state law when he married a different woman in 2018. The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld his 30-day jail sentence.
cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts