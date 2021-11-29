Jury orders Children's Hospital to pay $26.1 million for failing to treat infant's seizures

Jurors deliberated 10 hours before voting 10-2 to find Children's Hospital and Killefer responsible. While juries in criminal trials must be unanimous, civil juries are allowed to vote 10-2 after eight hours of deliberations.

The jury awarded $21.5 million for ongoing medical care and damages for Vivianne and $4.6 million to her parents. Cullan said the child's need for around-the-clock medical care will require many millions of dollars over her lifetime.

When it comes to Nebraska verdicts, the $26.1 million tops the $17 million a federal jury awarded another of the Cullans' clients in an August 2015 trial over a baby who suffered brain damage during childbirth at the Bellevue Medical Center.

Pat Vipond, an attorney for Children's Hospital, and Killefer, could not be reached Monday evening. Vipond is expected to ask Judge Jim Masteller to impose Nebraska's $2.25 million cap on medical malpractice verdicts. That would reduce the total award to $4.5 million — $2.25 million for Vivianne and $2.25 million for her parents. Cullan said he will ask Masteller to declare the cap on medical malpractice verdicts unconstitutional, noting that a lifetime of medical bills will far exceed the cap.