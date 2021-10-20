Juvenile arrested on suspicion of arson following Omaha house fire

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson Tuesday night following an Omaha house fire that displaced seven people near 15th and Center Streets.
Firefighters were called to the home at 1920 S. 15th St. shortly after 6 p.m., Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Investigators were advised the fire in the 1½-story home was intentionally set during a domestic violence dispute, Fitzpatrick said. The home, valued at $153,900, sustained an estimated $30,000 in damage to the structure and its contents.
Water and power to the home were disconnected, forcing the seven occupants to find alternative housing. The name of the juvenile was not released.
