Kevin Slimp appointed Omaha city prosecutor

Kevin Slimp has been appointed Omaha city prosecutor, the City of Omaha announced Wednesday.

Slimp has served as the acting prosecutor since Mayor Jean Stothert named Matt Kuhse city attorney in late 2021.

The prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of city code and state statute, averaging approximately 30,000 cases a year, plus traffic violations and diversion programs, the city said in a press release. The city prosecutor manages 12 attorneys and a support staff.

"Kevin is an excellent attorney and has spent his nearly thirty-year legal career as a prosecutor,” Kuhse said. “Kevin is highly respected by his colleagues, opposing counsel, judges, court staff and law enforcement."

Slimp is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Creighton University Law School. Before joining the city prosecutor’s staff in 2005, he worked in several Nebraska counties as a deputy county attorney and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Slimp’s salary is $158,267.20.

Slimp said in the press release that he is "humbled and honored" to have been selected to serve as city prosecutor.

Jill Podraza has been named the chief assistant city prosecutor. Podraza attended Creighton University, Cornell University and Creighton University Law School. She has worked as an assistant city prosecutor since 2009. She previously worked in private practice.

Podraza's salary is $134,264.