'Kids and a gun': The untold case of an Omaha boy, shot dead and left on a Wyoming road

Calderon was the last to touch it, and to point it. At Manuel.

“These three young men, they were playing around,” Donahue said. “(Calderon) thought the gun was unloaded. He was playfully pointing it at multiple people, including his girlfriend, that day. He was playfully pointing it at Manuel when the gun went off.”

Donahue said Calderon was “observed crying by multiple witnesses” after the shooting.

For his part, Calderon read a letter he wrote to Manuel’s family.

“I feel terrible and sorry,” Calderon said slowly. “Manuel was never supposed to die that day. We were young and without knowledge of how to use a firearm. I was playing with a gun that went off (by) accident. I got scared as I felt tears out of my eyes. I was trying to help but I didn’t know what to do. I put pressure on his chest. I was trying to stop the bleeding. We started to drive, not knowing what was happening. We were going to take him to the hospital but we were scared so we drove, not knowing where we were going, until we ran out of gas.