Killing of Creighton baseball administrator 'as cold-blooded as you can get,' Kleine says

A renter "gunned down" the Creighton baseball administrator who had come to the rental home to make a repair, firing more than a dozen shots, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday.

"This one particularly, it's sickening, it's devastating ... there aren't words to describe. It's unimaginable," he said. "It's as cold-blooded as you can get."

Ladell Thornton, 43, is accused of shooting Christopher Gradoville, 37, who had gone to the home near 61st and Pratt Streets to fix the bathroom. Kleine said Gradoville had a business flipping houses.

Omaha police officers were sent to the house about 7:55 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of gunshots. They found Gradoville shot to death, with several wounds, in the front yard.

Officers took Thornton into custody at the house. Thornton "made statements to law enforcement that were incriminating," Deputy Douglas County Attorney Emily Medcalf said in court.

Thornton, who went before a Douglas County Court judge Friday afternoon, was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.