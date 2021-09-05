La Vista father, son identified as victims of fatal Interstate 80 crash in Lincoln

A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his son.
Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said Sunday. Crawford is accused of causing the deaths of Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son, Taylor, 7.
Kaipust was an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University. Evan Robinson, dean of the Creighton school of pharmacy and health professions, told staff members Saturday night of the tragedy.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Mark Kaipust. We learned of his passing along with one of his sons earlier this evening due to a car accident. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s wife Jamie, their two sons, and all of his extended family. As a community, we will do all we can to support them during this difficult time."
Investigators for the Nebraska State Patrol determined that the crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. It involved eight vehicles that were traveling westbound on Interstate 80.
The preliminary investigation found that a semitrailer truck driven by Crawford rear-ended another vehicle east of the interchange, the spokesman said. The semi then continued driving westbound for more than a mile and struck several other passenger vehicles west of the 27th Street interchange.
Kaipust and his son, who were in a Chevrolet Colorado pickup, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators identified speed and inattention as the primary causes of the crash. In a Twitter post from the State Patrol, pictures show at least one car on fire and other vehicles with heavy damage.
Several bystanders rushed to the scene to assist those involved in the crash, the patrol reported. Units from the State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.
Creighton University spokeswoman Cindy Workman said Sunday that the campus was reeling from news of the crash.
"The Creighton community is devastated by the news of this terrible accident, and the loss of Mark and his son," Workman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are, of course, with their family, friends, and with Mark’s colleagues at Creighton and in the health community."
According to his Creighton profile, Kaipust grew up in Omaha, where he graduated from Gross High School. He received a bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
After graduation, he worked as a personal trainer and freshman basketball coach at Gross. He also founded the Golf Performance Institute.
In 2009, Kaipust began teaching exercise science at Vatterott College in Omaha. He later graduated from Creighton University with a doctor of occupational therapy degree.
