La Vista father, son identified as victims of fatal Interstate 80 crash in Lincoln

A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his son.

Yorkwind Crawford, 50, of North Miami Beach, was booked into the Lancaster County Jail, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said Sunday. Crawford is accused of causing the deaths of Mark Kaipust, 41, and his son, Taylor, 7.

Kaipust was an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Creighton University. Evan Robinson, dean of the Creighton school of pharmacy and health professions, told staff members Saturday night of the tragedy.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform you of the passing of our friend and colleague Dr. Mark Kaipust. We learned of his passing along with one of his sons earlier this evening due to a car accident. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with Mark’s wife Jamie, their two sons, and all of his extended family. As a community, we will do all we can to support them during this difficult time."

Investigators for the Nebraska State Patrol determined that the crash occurred about 9:25 a.m. near the 27th Street interchange in Lincoln. It involved eight vehicles that were traveling westbound on Interstate 80.