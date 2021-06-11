 Skip to main content
La Vista man accused of stabbing girlfriend in neck booked into jail
A 32-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck has been booked into the Sarpy County Jail. 

Aaron Crawford was released from the hospital and booked Thursday night on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and two misdemeanor charges. 

La Vista police said Crawford stabbed his 38-year-old girlfriend Jessica Jones in the neck at the couple's residence at Vivere Apartments at 8216 City Centre Drive.

Officers found "a blood-soaked scene" and Jones in the hallway outside her apartment. 

Crawford also suffered stab wounds to his abdomen, scalp and chest, but La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said those were self-inflicted. 

Two boys, one who is Crawford's son and the other who is Jones' son, were present and used towels to stop Jones' bleeding. They told police that Crawford was drinking and using cocaine before an argument between the couple occurred.

Crawford was found in the apartment bathroom, bleeding and holding a knife. Officers shot pepper balls at him after he refused to drop the weapon and took him into custody.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

