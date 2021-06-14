 Skip to main content
La Vista man ordered held on $5 million bail in stabbing of girlfriend
A 32-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck was ordered Monday to be held on $5 million bail.

Aaron Crawford

Aaron Crawford of La Vista was charged in Sarpy County Court with attempted murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 

Authorities said Crawford stabbed Jessica Jones, his 38-year-old girlfriend, in the neck Wednesday night at the couple's residence at Vivere Apartments at 8216 City Centre Drive.

La Vista police officers found a "blood-soaked scene" and Jones in the hallway. Officers fired pepper balls at Crawford, who police said was in the bathroom and refused to drop a knife.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the couple had moved to the area from Kentucky a few months ago.

