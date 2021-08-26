La Vista police create 'Take Me Home' project in response to Ryan Larsen disappearance

The La Vista Police Department has created a program aimed at spreading information quickly in missing-persons cases in response to the May disappearance of a La Vista boy.

The "Take Me Home" program is a preventative, opt-in registry to provide La Vista police with information about a child or an adult should they go missing.

The database is meant for vulnerable children or adults who may have autism, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Down syndrome or other medical diagnoses and are at risk of leaving school or getting lost.

Family members can register a loved one and answer various questions about the person, including physical details, whether he or she is nonverbal, how law enforcement can safely approach the person, what may scare the person and other helpful information.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the responses will be available to all his officers in a database so that if they respond to a missing-persons call, everyone can have immediate access and start looking.

"The first hour that somebody is missing is really critical," Lausten said. "The more information we have right off the bat, it's a lot easier to get this stuff figured out."