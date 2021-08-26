 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Vista police create 'Take Me Home' project in response to Ryan Larsen disappearance
0 comments

La Vista police create 'Take Me Home' project in response to Ryan Larsen disappearance

takemehome

The La Vista Police Department has created the "Take Me Home" program for family members to register a loved one to provide information should that person go missing.

 La Vista Police Department

The Rally for Ryan, where hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the ongoing search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, at Central Park in La Vista on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Larsen, who is autistic, has been missing since May 17.

The La Vista Police Department has created a program aimed at spreading information quickly in missing-persons cases in response to the May disappearance of a La Vista boy. 

The "Take Me Home" program is a preventative, opt-in registry to provide La Vista police with information about a child or an adult should they go missing. 

The database is meant for vulnerable children or adults who may have autism, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, Down syndrome or other medical diagnoses and are at risk of leaving school or getting lost. 

052721-owh-new-lavista-ar04.JPG

Green ribbons are given out during the Rally for Ryan, where hundreds of people gathered to show their support for the ongoing search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, at Central Park in La Vista on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Larsen, who is autistic, has been missing since May 17. A green ribbon raises awareness for missing children.

Family members can register a loved one and answer various questions about the person, including physical details, whether he or she is nonverbal, how law enforcement can safely approach the person, what may scare the person and other helpful information. 

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said the responses will be available to all his officers in a database so that if they respond to a missing-persons call, everyone can have immediate access and start looking. 

"The first hour that somebody is missing is really critical," Lausten said. "The more information we have right off the bat, it's a lot easier to get this stuff figured out."

For example, if a someone calls about a missing child who is in the database, some officers would continue talking to the reporting party and then others could immediately head out to search in previously identified areas where that child frequented.  

Ryan Larsen (copy)

Larsen

Lausten said the program is modeled after a San Diego County Sheriff's Department program. He said he wanted to implement something after La Vista resident Ryan Larsen, who was 11 years old at the time, went missing. 

In Omaha, police officers can access websites with information about missing juveniles and vulnerable populations, such as people with dementia or autism, said Officer Michael Pecha, an Omaha Police Department spokesman. They are not registries, Pecha said, but if people have concerns about a relative, they can call or email the department's missing-persons unit.

It has been more than three months since May 17, when Ryan walked out of La Vista West Elementary School and disappeared. His 12th birthday was in June. Hundreds of people gathered to support the Larsen family in the days and weeks after he went missing. 

Ryan, who has autism, had gone missing before and was known to some La Vista police officers, but not all, Lausten said.

Officials continue to work on leads in Ryan's case, but Lausten said no suspects or persons of interest have been identified. Detectives have filed search warrants to get information from social media websites, he said, and continue to conduct limited searches in certain areas.

"It's a very perplexing case," Lausten said. "We haven't gotten any solid information on his whereabouts or what happened to him."

La Vista residents who are interested in the Take Me Home program can register at cityoflavista.org/takemehome.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert