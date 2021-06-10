La Vista police find bloody scene after woman is stabbed in the neck

A 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition Thursday at an Omaha hospital after being stabbed in the neck inside a La Vista apartment complex.

La Vista police were called to the Vivere Apartments, 8216 City Centre Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said first responders encountered "a blood-soaked scene" when they came upon Jessica Jones in the hallway outside her apartment. She had stab wounds to her neck, Lausten said.

Jones and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Crawford, the alleged assailant, both were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where they underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds. Lausten said Crawford's wounds to his abdomen, scalp and chest were self-inflicted.

Lausten said Jones was listed Thursday in "critical but stable condition" and is expected to survive. Crawford, he said, also is expected to survive, but he is being held for a mental evaluation.

Two boys who live in the apartment, ages 9 and 16, were in the hallway with Jones when police arrived. The boys, one of whom is Jones' son and the other who is Crawford's son, were using a towel to try and stanch Jones' bleeding.