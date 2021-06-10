La Vista police find bloody scene after woman is stabbed in the neck

A 38-year-old woman was listed in critical condition Thursday at an Omaha hospital after being stabbed in the neck inside a La Vista apartment complex.
La Vista police were called to the Vivere Apartments, 8216 City Centre Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said first responders encountered "a blood-soaked scene" when they came upon Jessica Jones in the hallway outside her apartment. She had stab wounds to her neck, Lausten said.
Jones and her 32-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Crawford, the alleged assailant, both were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where they underwent surgery for multiple stab wounds. Lausten said Crawford's wounds to his abdomen, scalp and chest were self-inflicted.
Lausten said Jones was listed Thursday in "critical but stable condition" and is expected to survive. Crawford, he said, also is expected to survive, but he is being held for a mental evaluation.
Two boys who live in the apartment, ages 9 and 16, were in the hallway with Jones when police arrived. The boys, one of whom is Jones' son and the other who is Crawford's son, were using a towel to try and stanch Jones' bleeding.
Officers located Crawford in the apartment, bleeding from his wounds and holding a knife. He refused to drop the weapon, Lausten said, and retreated to the bathroom when officers shot pepper balls at him. He eventually was taken into custody.
The boys told officers that Jones and Crawford had been drinking and using cocaine when a loud argument erupted. The boys opened their bedroom door to find Jones bleeding from the neck. Lausten said they immediately got Jones out into the hallway.
Child Protective Services arrived to assist the boys, who are now with relatives, Lausten said. The couple had moved to La Vista from Kentucky about three weeks ago, he said.
