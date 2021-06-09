La Vista police locate woman sought in connection with search for missing 12-year-old

Detectives have located a woman who may have information on the case of a missing La Vista boy.
The woman is not a suspect in the disappearance of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen, La Vista police said on Twitter Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, La Vista police tweeted a message seeking help with identifying the woman. The tweet included images of her holding a cellphone with a photo of the Ryan.
UPDATE: 3:45 PM. We have identified the female in the photos we posted earlier today. Thanks for the calls on this. As stated, she is not a suspect in this case.— La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) June 9, 2021
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said in a phone interview after the initial tweet that he thought the woman in the photos had called police and was coming in to talk to officers.
Lausten said officers also have been sorting through registered sex offenders who live in Sarpy and Douglas Counties as part of the investigation into Ryan's disappearance. He said officers had narrowed that search to people who had preyed on children.
Tuesday marked Ryan’s 12th birthday and the 22nd day since his disappearance.
Few clues have surfaced as to what happened to the boy, who is autistic, after he slipped out of La Vista West Elementary about noon May 17.
A surveillance video captured by La Vista Keno, which is across the street from the apartments where Ryan lives, places him in the parking lot of the business about an hour and a half after he left school. Shortly thereafter, an eyewitness said they saw Ryan “right outside” his apartment near 84th and Harrison Streets.
The video and the single eyewitness are the only traces of the boy despite a massive search effort that has included hundreds of civilian volunteers and law enforcement and search and rescue teams from several metro area departments, as well as assistance from the FBI.