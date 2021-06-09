La Vista police want to speak to woman in connection with search for missing 12-year-old

La Vista police detectives searching for 12-year old Ryan Larsen want to speak with a woman shown in photos holding a cellphone with a photo of the boy.

The woman is not a suspect in the case but may have information, La Vista police said on Twitter.

People who recognize the woman are asked to call La Vista police at 402-593-6407.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said in a phone interview about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that he thought the woman in the photos had called police and was coming in to talk to officers.

Lausten said officers also have been sorting through registered sex offenders who live in Sarpy and Douglas Counties as part of the investigation into Ryan's disappearance. He said officers had narrowed that search to people who had preyed on children.

Tuesday marked Ryan’s 12th birthday and the 22nd day since his disappearance.

Few clues have surfaced as to what happened to the boy, who is autistic, after he slipped out of La Vista West Elementary about noon May 17.