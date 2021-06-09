La Vista police want to speak to woman in connection with search for missing 12-year-old

La Vista police detectives searching for 12-year old Ryan Larsen want to speak with a woman shown in photos holding a cellphone with a photo of the boy.
The woman is not a suspect in the case but may have information, La Vista police said on Twitter.
UPDATE: Detectives searching for 12-year old Ryan Larsen want to speak with the person holding the phone in these images. She is not a suspect in this case, but may have information. If you know who this person is, please contact La Vista Police at 402-593-6407. pic.twitter.com/TrJbnRRsqt— La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) June 9, 2021
People who recognize the woman are asked to call La Vista police at 402-593-6407.
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said in a phone interview about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that he thought the woman in the photos had called police and was coming in to talk to officers.
Lausten said officers also have been sorting through registered sex offenders who live in Sarpy and Douglas Counties as part of the investigation into Ryan's disappearance. He said officers had narrowed that search to people who had preyed on children.
Tuesday marked Ryan’s 12th birthday and the 22nd day since his disappearance.
Few clues have surfaced as to what happened to the boy, who is autistic, after he slipped out of La Vista West Elementary about noon May 17.
A surveillance video captured by La Vista Keno, which is across the street from the apartments where Ryan lives, places him in the parking lot of the business about an hour and a half after he left school. Shortly thereafter, an eyewitness said they saw Ryan “right outside” his apartment near 84th and Harrison Streets.
The video and the single eyewitness are the only traces of the boy despite a massive search effort that has included hundreds of civilian volunteers and law enforcement and search and rescue teams from several metro area departments, as well as assistance from the FBI.