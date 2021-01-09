 Skip to main content
La Vista woman arrested in death of 1-month-old boy
The La Vista Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-month-old infant.

The mother, 25-year-old Sara Hartman of La Vista, was arrested on suspicion of felony child neglect resulting in death and cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana, according to police.

The father, 30-year-old Andrew Lowell of La Vista, was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and marijuana possession and released, the department said.

Officers responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive infant at 7:53 p.m. Friday and found the boy dead, police said.

Police said they found a 16-month-old boy safe in a crib. He was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center as a precaution and placed in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Hartman remained in the Sarpy County Jail on Saturday.

