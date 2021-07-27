Lawsuit contends special prosecutor's comments caused Jake Gardner to kill himself

The statements, which the lawsuit contends impacted Gardner’s right to a fair trial, "caused Mr. Gardner to lose all faith in the justice system and become paranoid and afraid for his life," the lawsuit states. "As a result of this extreme emotional distress, Mr. Gardner committed suicide on September 20, 2020."

Kleine said Tuesday that he had not yet seen the lawsuit. A call to Franklin's office was not immediately returned.

On June 1, 2020, Kleine announced that he wouldn’t be charging Gardner because interviews with witnesses and video of the scuffle between Gardner and Scurlock supported the self-defense claim. Several people then pushed for a grand jury, and two days later, Kleine filed a petition for a special prosecutor to present the case to a grand jury. Franklin did so in September.

The lawsuit holds Kleine responsible for allowing Franklin to reveal “information from the grand jury proceedings which were designed to destroy Jacob’s image and prejudice the community against him. Defendant Franklin made these statements despite noting that he could not share evidence presented to the grand jury.”