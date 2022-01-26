Lawsuit over pepper ball injury during 2020 protest will proceed on two of four claims

Keup is seeking an unspecified amount of money to pay for his medical care and cover compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

Similar instances of police force during protests have occurred in other cities. On Monday, the Denver City Council approved a $500,000 settlement to a college student who was shot with a foam projectile during the city's protests over Floyd's death, the Denver Post reported. That student needed stitches and has vision problems, his attorneys said.

Keup and his partner had gone to the first night of Omaha's protests at 72nd and Dodge Streets on May 29, 2020, about 11:30 p.m. His partner, Grady Brodigan, had wanted to take photos of the lingering demonstration, and Keup stood on a sidewalk on Cass Street near 72nd, about 100 feet from law enforcement and peaceful protesters.

Keup said that, as his partner took photographs, four Sarpy County sheriff's deputies wearing riot gear walked through the Walgreens parking lot toward him. One deputy raised a pepper ball gun and fired — hitting him in the right eye and in the shoulder.