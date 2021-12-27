Legal organization representing UNL Christian student group has track record of success

Ratio Christi sought $1,500 from the fund to bring former UNL professor and current University of Notre Dame philosophy professor Robert Audi to speak on campus last spring. Ratio Christi ultimately paid to bring Audi to campus after he reduced his fee.

The lawsuit, filed in October, claims the university failed to distribute money in a fair, viewpoint-neutral manner and ultimately discriminated against Ratio Christi.

UNL is reviewing the lawsuit, according to spokesperson Leslie Reed. The university has yet to file a response.

“All viewpoints are welcome at the university, and multiple sources of funds are available at UNL to host speakers from across ideological, religious and political spectrums,” Reed said in an email. “Since it was established on campus in 2018, Ratio Christi twice received money from the University Program Council to bring speakers to campus.”

UNL and the other defendants, which include the Board of Regents and other university officials, named in the lawsuit have until Jan. 7 to respond to the complaint.

ADF’s previous wins in court have contributed to what the legal group said is a nearly 80% winning percentage of its cases.