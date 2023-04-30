When asked about his origin story, John Damon always told his family he was an orphan from Chicago. Which was true, in a way.

In 1958, the 16-year-old Omaha boy indeed became an orphan — when he shot his parents to death.

And nine years later, after he sawed through prison bars and escaped the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the fugitive did flee to Chicago to launch his new life.

But back in those days, Damon was known by a different name: William Leslie Arnold.

After more than half a century, the mystery of Leslie Arnold has been solved.

U.S. marshals in Omaha recently through DNA evidence determined a career salesman under the alias John Damon who died in Australia in 2010 was actually Arnold, the long-lost convicted killer who escaped the state penitentiary in 1967 and vanished without a trace.

The 67-year-old Arnold left behind a wife and two children in Australia — as well as three surviving stepdaughters from a previous marriage here in the United States — all of whom were oblivious to his dark, secretive past.

“It’s a total shock,” said Arnold's stepdaughter Kelly, who like her sisters requested that her last name not be used, citing privacy concerns. “Mind blowing.”

The jaw-dropping revelation has his family rethinking the entirety of the life of the man they thought they knew. Where they previously saw a loner who didn’t keep a lot of friends and valued his privacy, they now see a man who, of necessity, mostly kept a low profile.

In fact, Arnold, who was known as a talented saxophone player both at Omaha’s Central High School and in prison, went so far to hide his true identity late in life that even after his own son took up the instrument, the father never once touched it.

“That’s part of the mystery of my dad,” his son said. “As a function of his past, he had to live his life in a certain way.”

The resolution of the case comes five years after The World-Herald published “The Mystery of Leslie Arnold,” a series of stories detailing the captivating Arnold saga.

The smart but troubled teen shocked Omaha in 1958 by killing his mother and father in their Aksarben-area home, burying the bodies in the backyard, and then continuing to attend school for two weeks before his grim crimes were discovered.

Sentenced to life in prison, the boy served for almost a decade as a model prisoner. Prison officials felt he was likely within just a few years of an official pardon for his youthful crimes and ultimate release.

But in July 1967, the enigmatic Arnold shocked everyone again. The then 24-year-old pulled off an escape worthy of a movie script and disappeared. He’s still the last man to successfully escape the penitentiary.

Now the final chapters of Arnold's astounding story can be written.

Through numerous interviews with family members and others, public records and information from law enforcement sources, The World-Herald has pieced together an extensive picture of Arnold’s 43-year life as a fugitive.

While Arnold eventually died half a world away, for the first 25 years, he was essentially hiding out in plain sight right here in America.

Just four months after the escape, he married a divorced mother of four, a woman who waited tables at the same restaurant on Chicago’s South Side where he had landed a job as a cook.

With the instant cover provided by his Damon alias and big new family, Arnold became an independent traveling salesman. After two years in Chicago, the family moved to Cincinnati in 1969, and then two years later settled in Miami.

Estranged from his wife, Arnold then moved to Los Angeles around 1977, divorced, remarried, and fathered his own children relatively late in life — while in his late 40s.

Then in the early 1990s, something appeared to spook Arnold. He cut ties to his stepdaughters, had a distinctive mole removed from his face, and moved with his second family overseas, first to New Zealand in 1992, and then to Australia in 1997.

Living in Australia, Arnold passed away at home on Aug. 6, 2010, due to complications from blood clots — ending his life a free man.

His son described Arnold as a charismatic and patriotic man who loved science and technology, and as a doting father who raised his kids with a love of music.

“My dad’s legacy is a lot more than the initial crime and escape,” his son said.

His stepdaughters have a more mixed memory of the man who stepped in as their father for a decade.

They’re grateful for the smart and hardworking man who rescued them from a life in the projects. They also described their stepfather as demanding and strict — ironically, similar to how Arnold had described his own treatment at the hands of his mother.

“A lot of things that didn’t make sense or were uncomfortable now make sense,” said another stepdaughter, Shawn. “We all need to work our way through it, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Besides his resourcefulness, there was another key to Arnold’s success in avoiding recapture: It appears he never seriously ran afoul of the law again.

Beyond some normal traffic stops, authorities have found no criminal record under the Damon name — such slip-ups often becoming the downfall of fugitives.

Innumerable questions remain surrounding Arnold and his life. And with his death, the answers to many may never be known.

That includes why an immigration card, bearing Arnold’s real name, was issued to someone in Brazil a year and a half after his escape — a fact first revealed by The World-Herald in its 2017 series.

Did Arnold or a stand-in travel to Brazil under his real name in an effort to throw U.S. authorities off his trail? That’s plausible, especially given that we now know Arnold by that time had already established his new John Damon identity.

“Even though it’s solved, it’s still a mystery,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Matt Westover, the Omaha-based law enforcement officer who cracked the 55-year-old cold case. “You want to fill in the other pieces of the puzzle.”

It's a puzzle that began with a stunning crime in Omaha in the fall of 1958.

THE CRIME AND ESCAPE

On a crisp October afternoon, the boyish-faced Leslie Arnold betrayed little emotion as he led Omaha police officers into the backyard of his home at 66th Street and Poppleton Avenue. He pointed to a spot beneath a lilac bush. That’s where he told them to dig.

A uniformed cop had turned up only a few shovelfuls of black dirt before he revealed the first sign of the truth: a human hand. The bodies of the boy’s parents, Opal and William Arnold, were soon unearthed.

To believe the news reports from 1958, Arnold shot his parents to death simply because they wouldn’t let him use the family car to take his girlfriend on a date.

But digging deeper into the case decades later, The World-Herald revealed there was a lot more going on in the Arnolds' Aksarben neighborhood home.

Arnold played in the marching band, dance band and ROTC band at Central and was a good student. But he was also high-strung and carried some deep anger and resentments, most of those feelings revolving around his relationship with his 40-year-old mother.

Leslie Arnold would later tell psychiatrists that his mother ruled over him in a domineering and arbitrary fashion. It seemed there was nothing he could do to satisfy her. Others observed similar things.

“It seemed to me his mother was excessively and compulsively hard on him,” said childhood friend Jim Child.

Arnold would later tell evaluators there may have been underlying reasons for his mother’s erratic behavior. She was twice hospitalized after “nervous breakdowns'' — the common term at the time for episodes of mental illness.

A big source of recent conflict between mother and son had been Leslie’s girlfriend, a North High student named Crystal who Leslie had been dating for a year. His mother was dead-set against the relationship, objecting to the girl’s working-class upbringing.

“The only thing I knew was she did not approve of me — and not just me, my whole family,” she told The World-Herald in an interview. “We weren’t good enough for her son.”

As one psychiatrist who later examined Arnold later put it, the way Leslie’s mother treated the boy, and her attempts to keep him away from his girlfriend, represented a challenge to the boy’s very manhood.

“The emasculating influence of mother-dominance, plus being treated as a child rather than a growing young man, could only serve to produce hidden resentments and antagonism towards his parents which could be classified as a smoldering volcano,” the psychiatrist wrote.

On Sept. 27, 1958, the volcano blew.

Leslie and his mother were having another bitter argument over his plans to go to the drive-in with Crystal. That’s when, he would later tell detectives, “I got a crazy idea in my head.”

He retrieved a .22-caliber rifle from his parents’ closet. He later said he just wanted to show his mom he was serious about going out with his girlfriend.

When his mother laughed at him and told him to put the gun away, he said, he suddenly raised the weapon and pulled the trigger. The boy then stood over his mother and fired five more shots into her chest.

“I can’t explain it, she seemed in pain, and I didn’t want to hurt her anymore, but I just kept shooting,” he later told investigators.

It was right at that moment, he said, that his father came through the door. Enraged at the sight of his wife’s body, William Arnold went after the boy.

After ducking a wild swing, Leslie shot his father six times, too. He fell dead in the dining room beside his wife.

Arnold later said he curled up on the couch and cried, not knowing what to do. But within an hour, he had hatched a plan.

He told everyone his parents had suddenly left town to find a senile grandfather who had wandered off in Wyoming. He arranged for his brother to stay with the family.

The boy then felt the need to see his girlfriend, taking her to the drive-in after all. Arnold later described it as a horrible night, the boy tortured by his guilty conscience.

The next night, under the cover of darkness, he dragged both of his parents’ bodies to the backyard and buried them. And for the next two weeks, Arnold settled into a routine, opening his father’s downtown business before going to school.

But a week into his ruse, he was startled to return home to find his grandfather — the same one he had been telling people was missing. Not satisfied with the boy’s evasive answers, his family five days later went to police.

On Saturday morning Oct. 11, he was taken in for questioning and copped to his crimes. Months later, he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in the state penitentiary.

While Arnold faced at least 10 years of incarceration, at the time, the state’s Pardons Board commonly commuted the life sentences of killers to a set number of years, allowing them to be released on parole.

Prison officials found the boy industrious and earnest, and the model prisoner also pursued his love of music by playing in the prison band.

“We all just kind of felt he would ultimately make parole and make a success out of himself,” one prison official said.

But at some point, Arnold soured on prison life. And in 1967, he conspired with fellow convicted killer James Harding to break out of the trusty dorm, a secure facility within penitentiary grounds for lower-risk inmates who were nearing possible release.

Arnold and Harding convinced a recent parolee to toss a tube containing saw blades and a pair of rubber masks into the prison yard, where the conspiring cons retrieved it.

Arnold and Harding then hid away inside the music practice room and sawed through the bars that covered a window, holding them in place with chewing gum.

On the appointed night of July 14, 1967, they used the rubber masks and fashioned dummies in their beds to confuse the overnight guards.

They then made their way down to the music room, jumped out the window, scrambled over a barbed-wire fence and ran to a clearing, where the new parolee waited in a car.

He drove the escapees to Omaha, where Arnold childhood friend Child got them clothes, money and tickets on a 3 a.m. bus bound for Chicago.

The escape was so clean, they were already halfway to Chicago by the time they were discovered missing.

Harding, who was recaptured less than a year after the escape and later paroled, told The World-Herald in an exclusive interview before his 2008 death that the last time he saw Arnold was just days after they landed in Chicago.

Arnold informed Harding he had already found a job, as a cook at a restaurant in a Polish neighborhood. He had also hooked up with a girl, an older woman.

“I got mine,” Arnold told Harding the last time they spoke. “You get yours.”

MARRIAGE TO JEANNE BOUVIA

Kelly still remembers her first impressions of the slender, fresh-faced young man her mother brought home to dinner one night in 1967.

“He didn’t eat much, like one pea and a little mashed potatoes,” she said. “He seemed nice enough. He didn’t talk much. He didn’t talk about himself at all.”

Kelly’s mother, Jeanne Bouvia, had recently met this new man named John Damon at David’s, a restaurant at 31st and South Halsted in Chicago. The divorced mother of four worked there as a waitress. Damon had just taken a job there as a line cook — a skill he’d actually picked up in prison.

David’s was known for its ice cream sundaes, and it indeed was located in a heavily Polish neighborhood.

The couple’s courtship became a quick one. Arnold soon after moved in. Then Cook County records show Damon married Bouvia in a civil ceremony on November 25, 1967 — just 134 days after Arnold escaped.

Bouvia’s daughters don’t remember a proposal or a ceremony or even a ring.

“Next thing I knew, they were married,” Kelly said.

At 34, Bouvia was older than Arnold, who was 25. She was an attractive woman, too.

The Chicago native was a little glamorous, with a trim figure, a blonde beehive hairdo and her nails and makeup done up just so. She also possessed a sassy personality and enjoyed the company of men.

It’s easy to see why she’d catch the eye of a young man who had been locked up since age 16.

But both also gained much from their hasty union.

For Bouvia, a survivor who always found a way, it meant stability for her family. After meeting Arnold, the new family moved from the public housing projects near the restaurant where they’d been living to a much nicer place on West Race Avenue.

For Arnold, the marriage provided instant cover, helping him quickly blend into society. He overnight went from Nebraska prison escapee to the married father of four daughters, aged 14, 12, 9 and 5.

“I told my mom he was either ignorant or brave to marry a woman with four girls,” said Shawn, the then-12-year-old. “Now I think John took it on because he needed to. What a perfect cover.”

The girls were told by their mother that their new father had grown up in an orphanage. But Deb, the oldest of the girls, said she now has to wonder whether her mother — who died in 2000 — knew something more about Arnold’s past than she ever let on.

“It was a tough go for a single mom, and I could see why she would want someone who could support us,” she said. “Maybe she had an inkling of what was going on. But we’ll never know.”

Along with his new family, another key to Arnold establishing his new identity was an official-looking-but-forged Illinois birth certificate he had somehow obtained under his chosen John Damon alias.

It listed his birth year as 1941 rather than 1942, and his mother as “Jeanne Stanley,” which was actually Bouvia’s maiden name. The fake document enabled him to get official identification during his life, like driver’s licenses and a Social Security card.

So within weeks of his escape, Arnold had a new name, a new life and the tools to support himself.

As he settled into married life, Arnold and his bride shared some things in common, including a love of movies and music. He bought himself a saxophone, sitting in the corner of the living room on Race Avenue to play. He sometimes had a drummer and guitar player come over to play with him.

“They would jam out and scat and all kinds of stuff,” Deb said.

Shawn even remembered him playing a few public gigs years later when they lived in Miami, producing an early 1970s family picture of a tuxedo-clad Arnold holding his sax.

But overall, Arnold’s stepdaughters said it was rare for their father to socialize with anyone outside of home. He kept to himself.

One time, their mother had invited a bunch of neighbors over to throw Arnold a surprise birthday party.

“He threw a fit,” Kelly said. “He hated it.”

At some point early, Arnold transitioned occupations from cook to salesman.

He worked as an independent sales representative, a middle man between distributors and potential customers.

His stepdaughters recall him selling lots of different things over the years: linens, vending machines, chemicals, even musical instruments.

He worked hard, often traveling all week. He was always wearing a suit and tie, looking clean cut. He was a strong communicator and speaker. And he seemed good at his job, making good money.

His sales work also may have been why the family in 1969 moved to Cincinnati. There, they settled into a tidy, two-story wood-frame house, with a yard of their own and a piano in the dining room.

For the girls, it was the first time in their lives they’d lived in a real house — not to mention Arnold’s first since Poppleton Avenue in Omaha.

“In Chicago, we were poor, from the other side of the tracks,” Deb said. “Here was this savior who pulled us out of this rough life.”

To Deb, Shawn and Kelly (Dawn, the youngest, died in 1998), it seemed their stepfather was always working. But today, they hold some nice memories of Arnold — the only man they ever called dad.

They appreciate the love of music he instilled in them, particularly for jazz.

Deb remembers him teaching her piano.

Kelly fondly recalls him taking her to a Henry Mancini concert.

But the sisters also describe Arnold as demanding, strict and unforgiving — much like they now understand him to have been treated by his own mother.

Before he left on business, he would give them lists of chores they needed to perform while he was gone. They had to get jobs by age 13.

He didn’t tolerate back talk. Given that the girls possessed their mother’s spunky spirit, they often did.

If they failed to do as they were told, they were put “on restriction,” their stepfather’s word for being grounded. They recalled at times being grounded for a month or more.

The term sounds as if it was rooted in Arnold’s penitentiary days. In fact, the girls’ daily life under their father had a regimental quality much akin to prison life. It's what he knew.

“Basically, we got the brunt of him being in a penitentiary and being bullied by his mom,” Shawn said. “It definitely could have been done with a way different way of discipline.”

“C’est la vie, it’s in the past,” Deb said. “But he was very, very difficult sometimes, and very hard on us.”

There are some other intriguing stories from the family’s early life together.

Deb recalled that one night on Race Avenue they were awakened by Arnold moaning and crying, like he was having a nightmare. Their mother explained it was a result of their father once contracting malaria. Now Deb wonders if he was tormented by memories of killing his parents.

In 1971, the family moved on to Miami, under circumstances both unusual and suspicious.

Kelly recalls their parents took a vacation trip to the Bahamas by way of Miami. Their mother never came back to Cincinnati, instead staying behind to find a new home while Arnold came back to move the family.

Deb was a senior in high school then and decided not to move.

One day not long after, an FBI agent flashed a badge at her door and asked about John Damon. Deb said she told him she didn’t know where he was — as her mother had earlier instructed her.

FBI records from the time offer no evidence that the agency ever linked Damon and Arnold. Deb still has no idea what the visit was about.

In Miami, the creative Arnold gave the living room of the family’s new home a 1970s-style makeover. He put a plaster mosaic with colorful inlaid smoked mirrors on the walls and bright two-tone carpet with a slate walking path on the floor. He also installed a quad stereo system.

“I remember when he first put it up, he put me in the middle of it, and we were listening to Emerson, Lake and Palmer,” Shawn said. “He was very excited about that.”

He made himself over, too, now wearing his hair a bit longer and donning leisure suits.

After about three or four years in Miami, the restless Arnold started talking about moving the family again, this time to Costa Rica.

He said it was due to the country’s low cost of living. Now his family has to wonder whether there were other motives at work.

Regardless, his family told him they had no desire to move. Arnold instead convinced his wife to buy some land in Hawaii during a trip to the islands, with the idea of one day settling there.

But Bouvia remained opposed to moving — which may have been a factor in their subsequent breakup.

“That was the deal breaker,” Deb recalled.

It wasn’t obvious at first. But Arnold’s absences for his work became longer and more frequent.

“After a while,” Kelly said, “he just stopped coming home on the weekends.”

By 1977, with most of the girls now out of the house, Arnold had settled into an apartment in the Los Angeles suburb of Burbank.

Serving as his own lawyer, on July 27, 1977 — just days after the 10th anniversary of his prison escape — Arnold filed for divorce.

Bouvia did not contest or even respond to it, and it was granted in February 1978. But the parting was not amicable.

They had privately agreed to split the family’s assets outside of the legal system, and she felt he did not keep his end of the bargain.

In response, Bouvia mailed Arnold’s saxophone out to him in California — after first smashing it.

She later summed up her ex this way: “He was a great provider, but a lousy husband.”

Even after the divorce, Arnold would maintain contact with the girls, calling and visiting from time to time. He attended Deb’s graduation from nursing school. He sent a birth announcement when his own daughter was born.

Then in 1992, the 50-year-old Arnold asked to meet with them personally. The girls had earlier heard he was again talking about leaving the country, so they knew this might be goodbye.

As the 34-year-old Kelly sat with her stepdad in a booth at Red Lobster in Miami, she offered him some parenting advice.

“Now that you have your own daughter, she’s going to need to hear she’s a good kid now and then instead of just ‘Do this and do that,’ ” she bluntly told him.

She was later proud of herself for telling him that. Those also were among the last words he would ever hear from her. He never contacted any of the girls ever again.

Looking back now, it’s clear Leslie Arnold was again making a clean break from his past — embarking on what became the third and final act of his life.

THE FINAL ACT

John Damon was a big Clint Eastwood fan. But as his son thinks back on it now, he’s amazed about the Eastwood movie his dad had the family sit down to watch at home one evening about two decades ago.

“Escape from Alcatraz.”

The 1979 prison breakout film even features a scene where the escapees fashion dummies to make their bunks appear occupied.

“In hindsight, it’s so strange to think what was going through his mind when he watched that,” the son said in an interview.

The son has recently pondered countless such questions.

Arnold’s son was willing to share his father’s life story, but only on condition that neither he, his mother nor sister, nor the town in Australia where they have lived, be identified. The World-Herald agreed to the conditions to obtain critical insights into the last years of Arnold’s life that would otherwise not be possible.

A few years after his divorce, Arnold began dating the woman who would become his second wife, a foreign exchange student in Los Angeles.

The two were married in 1983. And in 1986, Arnold at age 44 became a biological father for the first time with the birth of a baby girl. His son was born five years later.

The family shared a number of Los Angeles-area addresses, including in Long Beach, Torrance and Glendale, as Arnold continued his work in sales. By then, he had incorporated his own sales company called Damonico, taken from his alias last name.

Then in 1992, Arnold rather suddenly decided he and his family needed to leave the country.

After the riots in Los Angeles in the wake of the police beating of Rodney King, Arnold told his family that the country had changed and that “the United States, or at least Los Angeles, was not a good place to raise a family,” his son said.

His wife was firmly opposed to the move but eventually went along. Arnold’s family now believes he may have had different motives for leaving the country.

“I wonder if there was an evolution of his understanding of his vulnerability to being found,” his son said.

Indeed, with the 1990s rise of the internet, law enforcement now had much better tools to track people’s movement and share digital fingerprints, driver's license photos and other information.

The planned move was also not the only twist suggesting Arnold had grown concerned about recapture: Around that same time, he had a doctor remove a mole from his cheek.

The mole had been a distinctive feature on Arnold’s face since boyhood — always mentioned in FBI postings about the fugitive. He told his family he removed the mole because he was tired of cutting it while shaving.

Throw in the fact that he said goodbye to his stepdaughters at that time and abruptly cut off all future contact and ties, and there’s reason to believe that something had spooked Arnold.

The family first flew to New Zealand. They lived as Kiwis for five years before moving on to Australia.

Even while living overseas, Arnold for nearly a decade continued to at times travel back to the United States for his work. But it seemed the work that had long been the center of his life became secondary once Arnold had children of his own.

He often expressed to his children how profoundly their births had changed him. They had given him new purpose, he’d tell them, altering his perspective on what was important and teaching him a life lesson.

His son and daughter knew him as a loving, doting and lighthearted dad who wanted the best for them — making it all the more surprising when they later learned how he had parented his stepdaughters.

Like his first family, Arnold’s second was raised amidst his love of music. His son developed his own passion for music, having no doubt he chose to take up the saxophone due to his father’s influence.

But while Arnold told his son he used to play the saxophone, he never picked up his son’s instrument to display that skill. In fact, his son only once in his life saw Arnold display any musical talent at all.

As the son struggled one day to play a complicated jazz riff on the piano, his dad sat down on the bench beside him. “Why don’t you try it this way,” he said. Then he proceeded to play the riff perfectly.

The son never thought much of it at the time, miffed and feeling his father had showed him up.

Now he sees it as evidence his father was suppressing his musical talent — yet another sign Arnold was now intentional in concealing his past.

“You give up the things you loved so nothing links back to you,” his son said.

The past in general was something his father never talked about much.

He repeated to his second family the story of growing up in a Chicago orphanage. When pressed for details, he said it had been a difficult life he didn't want to revisit, and that he felt neither the need nor desire to learn any more about his birth parents.

To his family, the orphanage story seemed to explain not only his reluctance to discuss the past, but also his private, withdrawn personality.

Arnold would sometimes anchor his life story to bits of truth. For example, he once told his family he had worked as a dental technician. He didn't mention he had done so in the penitentiary.

“A lot of what we knew and had been told were partial truths,” his son said. “He did not open up, and I did not ask questions.”

In the end, Arnold took his secrets to the grave.

Arnold had been on an extended business trip to California at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He returned to Australia and did not travel overseas after that, doing most of his sales work online and by phone.

Then not long afterward, he began dealing with blood clots. The condition may have related to a heart attack he had suffered in the late 1990s, or even his frequent long sits during air travel. He was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.

As the clotting issues became more severe, his general health rapidly declined. It reached the point he frequently had difficulty breathing.

On Aug. 6, 2010, he collapsed at home and died.

His obituary said he was 69. In reality, he was just days short of his 68th birthday. If Arnold had spent the past 43 years looking over his shoulder, he was finally now at peace.

UNEXPECTED DNA MATCH

John Damon’s son was only 19 when his father died. Immediately after the funeral, the son decided he wanted to learn more about his personal legacy.

That pursuit of his roots even took the driven young man to Chicago in 2018. He had no luck finding the orphanage his father had spoken of.

He went to the vital records department and showed officials there his dad’s birth certificate. That’s when he was surprised to learn the document was fake.

The trip ended up raising as many questions as it answered.

He also reached out to his father’s stepdaughters to see what they knew. They also only knew the orphanage story.

Then last year, the son decided to have his own DNA analyzed.

He posted the results on a public DNA registry, hoping someone from his father’s biological family had also put their DNA into the bank. A match could help connect him with his lost family.

“They don’t put any warning out there that maybe you won’t like what you find,” the son said.

In August, the son was excited to be alerted to a close DNA match.

But he soon was communicating not with a close relative of his father, but Westover, the deputy U.S. marshal from Omaha.

How Westover cracked the case will be detailed in a story in The World-Herald Monday. But it’s known that law enforcement officials nationally have used public DNA registries to solve criminal cases. It was how authorities in California in 2018 identified the notorious “Golden State Killer.”

Westover last month traveled to Australia to meet with the son and collect further evidence from Arnold’s family. Last week, the marshals officially closed the case of missing fugitive William Leslie Arnold.

PROCESSING THE TRUTH

Arnold’s son says he and his family have had a lot to process in recent weeks.

After his first contact with Westover, he read The World-Herald’s series on Arnold many times over.

He then spoke for five hours with the reporter who wrote it, doing more listening than talking as he heard an even more detailed account of his father’s early years and crimes. He shed a lot of tears, too.

“I feel I have a pretty good picture and understanding of it,” he said that day.

Arnold’s son does not minimize the crimes his father committed as a 16-year-old, which he called “truly horrific.” But he also felt good when he read the words of those who have expressed sympathy for Arnold and the difficult position he was thrust into at a very young age.

He has shared Zoom conversations with Kelly, Deb and Shawn, swapping intimate stories about their childhood experiences with Arnold.

The stepdaughters were happy to learn that Arnold seemed to have altered his harsh parenting style when it came to his second family. Parenting changed a lot between the 1960s and 1990s, but Kelly hopes her final conversation with him had an impact in some way, too.

The stepdaughters love Arnold’s son, whom they’ve found to be sweet and sincere. And the son has shown off to them his own recently born son — Leslie Arnold’s first biological grandchild.

They all now collectively refer to themselves as “our new dysfunctional family.”

His son said he’s largely come to grips with his father’s long-hidden past. In fact, he says he has no regrets about taking that DNA test.

The truth he’s gained and new human connections it’s created with Arnold’s stepdaughters and others have been cathartic.

“Ultimately, I just wanted to know more about my father’s life and legacy, and that’s what I got,” he said.

None of what he has learned has altered the affection he feels for his father, or how he views himself.

“I’m comfortable with who I am,” he said. “He was a good father who committed his entire life to my sister and I, and I pretty much owe him everything.”

The family also believes Arnold deep inside truly regretted and repented for his murderous past.

His family recently thumbed through their father’s old leather-bound Bible. They believe the book dates to his Chicago days, and they’ve known him to read it several times front to back.

In those aging pages, they found a common theme to the passages Arnold had noted and highlighted.

Sin and forgiveness.

As they think back on the thousands of conversations they had with their father, both the son and daughter have memories of Arnold lamenting at times that he wished there was more he could say about his past.

“There’s so much more I wish I could tell,” he’d say.

At the time, they thought he was referring to his traumatic childhood back in the United States. And, in effect, he was.

“Now,” Arnold’s son said, “we can see how the truth was weighing on his chest.”

