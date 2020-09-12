'Let's bring him home': Movement to free man convicted of murder at 17 grows

Just like Jackson, Perry was 17 when he was killed, Benson said. Unlike Jackson, she said, Perry didn’t get a second chance.

She said jurors believed witness Elexsis Fulton’s identification of Jackson as one of the men who pistol-whipped and shot Perry. She said witness testimony indicates that Perry’s gun was in his waistband and wasn’t brandished before he was shot.

And, Benson said, the Nebraska Supreme Court has reviewed Jackson’s case — and has upheld the jury’s guilty verdict.

Jackson said Friday that the resentencing was a low point.

“A lot of people don’t know that after I got resentenced I was so tired of fighting the system,” Jackson said.

But he said his wife and mom wouldn't let him stop fighting.

His supporters have launched a social media campaign calling for Jackson's release and are also enlisting support from community members.

Jackson said he's thankful for the support.

“With every one of y’all’s help, I will have another chance at life and be able to add to my legacy by being more than a number,” Jackson said.