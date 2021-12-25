License plate stop leads to arrest of 2 Omaha men in Iowa

An Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses in Iowa Saturday afternoon.
Deputies with the Fremont County K9 unit stopped a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for fraudulent license plates near mile marker 19 on southbound Interstate 29 at about 12:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The man was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license, according to the press release, and is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bail.
A 61-year-old Omaha man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection to an active warrant out of Nebraska, according to the press release. The man is being held without bail pending extradition.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A 37-year-old man who had threatened his mother and police with a knife was shot in the cheek by an officer.
The Lancaster County Attorney's Office reduced two felony motor-vehicle homicide charges to misdemeanors in the case of a trucker accused of running over multiple cars and killing two people.
Omaha police shot a man Thursday after he charged at his mother and officers with a knife, according to police. The man had also cut himself with the knife.
Omaha Police said Isabella Santiago was fatally shot shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday near 37th and P Streets.
Ornelas Ramirez, 23, was booked Wednesday on charges of first- and third-degree sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident at Pawnee Elementary School.
An Omaha police detective said Justyn Wagner and Elijah Robinson were looking for members of a rival gang to shoot at and killed 18-year-old KorVanta Hill, who was not associated with a gang.
William “Billy” J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford, Nebraska, was sentenced to 177½ to 304 years in prison for sexual assault and sex trafficking.
Prosecutors credited an off-duty Bellevue police sergeant with stopping a Lincoln man from inflicting further harm after he fatally shot his ex-wife's boyfriend in Omaha.
A man confronted a couple in a suburban Omaha park this summer, shooting one of them on the mistaken belief that they were involved in auto break-ins, authorities said.
A man confronted a couple in a west Omaha park this summer, shooting one of them on the mistaken belief they were involved in vehicle break-ins, according to authorities.
A series of underage drinking compliance checks resulted in 28 businesses in Douglas and Sarpy Counties being cited on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors.
A Bellevue man who told police he was hearing voices the night he fatally shot his longtime girlfriend was sentenced Monday and will spend at least 15 years in prison.
The boy's mother and stepfather signed a safety plan that said they would not allow him to be alone and unsupervised with his siblings. "The system failed," the Douglas County attorney said.
Omaha police were called in to disperse a large crowd Saturday night after a multiple fights broke out and a large number of people refused to leave a party at a business near 73rd and Maple Streets.
Brandon Straka, 45, was slated to be in court for sentencing, but prosecutors and Straka's attorneys on Friday requested that his sentencing be delayed for a month.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Nebraska inmate's claim that state prison officials failed to protect him from another inmate who had killed his brother.
Prosecutors say Marlon Miranda Jr. killed his estranged wife's boyfriend, Jose Juarez, and slammed her head into a brick wall early in the morning of June 13, 2020.
Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF Railway has agreed to pay a $1.5 million settlement arising from an oil spill into northwest Iowa waters in 2018, according to court documents filed Thursday.
An Omaha man who authorities say was selling methamphetamine out of his mother's basement has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.