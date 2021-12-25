 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
License plate stop leads to arrest of 2 Omaha men in Iowa
0 comments

License plate stop leads to arrest of 2 Omaha men in Iowa

An Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses in Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Fremont County K9 unit stopped a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for fraudulent license plates near mile marker 19 on southbound Interstate 29 at about 12:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license, according to the press release, and is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bail.

A 61-year-old Omaha man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection to an active warrant out of Nebraska, according to the press release. The man is being held without bail pending extradition.

What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert