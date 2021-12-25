License plate stop leads to arrest of 2 Omaha men in Iowa

An Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses in Iowa Saturday afternoon.

Deputies with the Fremont County K9 unit stopped a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for fraudulent license plates near mile marker 19 on southbound Interstate 29 at about 12:35 p.m., according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man, on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The man was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license, according to the press release, and is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $2,000 bail.

A 61-year-old Omaha man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested in connection to an active warrant out of Nebraska, according to the press release. The man is being held without bail pending extradition.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.