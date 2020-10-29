 Skip to main content
Lincoln authorities find $30,000 worth of meth in car of 51-year-old driver
Lincoln authorities find $30,000 worth of meth in car of 51-year-old driver

Authorities with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force found $30,000 worth of meth after arresting a 51-year-old man on a warrant.

About 7 p.m. Wednesday, officials saw the man, who was driving a 2000 BMW sedan, arrive at an apartment building near 20th and Randolph Streets. 

Officers knew the man was wanted in connection with an assault from two days before, had a warrant seeking his arrest and was driving on a suspended license. 

Authorities arrested the man and searched him and his car. Police said the man had a bag containing 29.5 grams of meth and $4,000 in cash on him. In the car, they found another 314.6 grams of meth under the passenger seat, which amounted to a total of $30,000 in street value. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law, driving during suspension and the warrant. 

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

