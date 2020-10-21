Lincoln corrections center under quarantine after four inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Community Corrections Center in Lincoln is under quarantine after four inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the positive inmates lived in the same room, and staff members are conducting contact tracing to identify any other potential close contacts, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said that during quarantine, inmates will have reduced movement across the facility while contact tracing is underway.

“The inmates who tested positive live on the men’s side of the facility, but out of an abundance of caution, we are keeping the entire facility on quarantine until the internal contact tracing is complete,” Frakes said. “For now, this also means restricting furloughs and work opportunities in the community.”

Community custody is the least-restrictive custody level and facility. Inmates are allowed to work outside the facility, go to school and attend church services with approval and without direct supervision.

Last month, the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Nebraska State Penitentiary were placed on quarantine status, in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and best manage those who were positive and symptomatic, the department said.