Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision Saturday.
At about 9:45 p.m., a motorcycle was headed north on 84th Street when it struck a southbound SUV that was turning east onto Augusta Drive, according to Lincoln police.
The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Police asked any witnesses to call the department's non-emergency line at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
