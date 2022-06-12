 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A 24-year-old Lincoln motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision Saturday.

At about 9:45 p.m., a motorcycle was headed north on 84th Street when it struck a southbound SUV that was turning east onto Augusta Drive, according to Lincoln police. 

The man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked any witnesses to call the department's non-emergency line at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert