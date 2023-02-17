A Lincoln man was convicted in federal court Wednesday for possessing child pornography while on parole for sexually assaulting a child.
John Burton, 66, was found guilty of possessing child pornography after a two-day jury trial. He will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 when he is sentenced in May.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska, the FBI received a tip in April 2019 from a law enforcement agency in England claiming that a computer with an IP address in Lincoln had twice accessed a child pornography website. That IP address was tracked to Burton's residence. At the time, Burton was on parole and living with his now-deceased father.
In 2007, Burton was convicted in Missouri of statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was paroled in February 2018, at which point he went to live with his father.
People are also reading…
In November 2020, a search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed. Agents found "well over" 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography on various computers, hard drives and thumb drives.
Burton pleaded not guilty to the charge, and according to court filings, his defense argued at trial that it's possible that someone else — namely Burton's father — was the person who possessed child pornography. Multiple witnesses testified at trial that Burton's father had a history of child molestation allegations.
The attorney's office said that metadata on most of the devices showed that the child pornography files were created or modified either before or after Burton was in custody in Missouri.
The jury was not convinced by Burton's argument. They returned a guilty verdict in a little over an hour.
Burton will be sentenced on May 15, and he will serve at least 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
Carrie Jones, who along with her husband is facing multiple charges related to the August killings in Laurel, Nebraska, told an investigator that one of the victims had harassed her for years.
A Council Bluffs man will spend more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
A Lincoln judge has ruled in favor of a nonprofit news organization in their fight over a $44,000 price tag from the state for five years of public records related to drinking water and nitrates.
A Showtime docuseries, which premieres Friday, tells the story of Lincoln garbageman Charles Starkweather's 1958 murder spree from Caril Ann Fugate's perspective.
At the hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton offered the most detailed account yet of the scheme and the investigation that uncovered it.
A 15-year-old allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The man died about two weeks later.
A 38-year-old Washington County man died Friday after apparently shooting himself as sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check.
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing over 22 pounds of methamphetamine.
The Lincoln County Attorney's Office alleges Mark Haneborg and Bridget Haneborg underreported their income by nearly $1.7 million between 2019 and 2021.
A 26-year-old California man caught with 20 pounds of methamphetamine in a stop on Interstate 80 got 13 years in federal prison for it Friday.
A 29-year-old Omaha man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a state patrol cruiser while fleeing from officers.
J'Maun Haynie, who turns 21 this month, was found guilty of first-degree murder for a 2021 killing after an attempted drug deal outside Westroads Mall.
Police and family members are asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old Council Bluffs man who has been missing since Thursday.
Inmate Dakota Parrott, 30, was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday.
James "Jim" Muhlbauer, a Kansas City police officer who was born and raised in Omaha, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
The U.S. government fined Packers Sanitation Services $1.5 million this week for illegally employing minors, including at three meatpacking plants in Nebraska.