A Lincoln man was convicted in federal court Wednesday for possessing child pornography while on parole for sexually assaulting a child.

John Burton, 66, was found guilty of possessing child pornography after a two-day jury trial. He will face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 when he is sentenced in May.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska, the FBI received a tip in April 2019 from a law enforcement agency in England claiming that a computer with an IP address in Lincoln had twice accessed a child pornography website. That IP address was tracked to Burton's residence. At the time, Burton was on parole and living with his now-deceased father.

In 2007, Burton was convicted in Missouri of statutory sodomy with a person less than 14 years of age. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was paroled in February 2018, at which point he went to live with his father.

In November 2020, a search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed. Agents found "well over" 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography on various computers, hard drives and thumb drives.

Burton pleaded not guilty to the charge, and according to court filings, his defense argued at trial that it's possible that someone else — namely Burton's father — was the person who possessed child pornography. Multiple witnesses testified at trial that Burton's father had a history of child molestation allegations.

The attorney's office said that metadata on most of the devices showed that the child pornography files were created or modified either before or after Burton was in custody in Missouri.

The jury was not convinced by Burton's argument. They returned a guilty verdict in a little over an hour.

Burton will be sentenced on May 15, and he will serve at least 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.