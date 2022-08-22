 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine, fentanyl

  • Updated
A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. 

Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. 

On Aug. 4, prosecutors said, Mower distributed a substance believed to be cocaine to two individuals in a store parking lot in Lincoln.

The people went to Nebraska City and became unresponsive shortly after using the substance. Emergency personnel administered medical treatment, including Narcan, to reverse the effects of the overdose, officials said in a Monday press release.

Both individuals were hospitalized and recovered.

Law enforcement officials took the rest of the substance sold by Mower. Lab testing determined that it contained cocaine and fentanyl. 

After serving his sentence, Mower will be placed on supervised release for three years. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

