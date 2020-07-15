Lincoln police have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Lincoln resident.

Roy Wyrick, 27, of Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is accused of stabbing Jeremy Lane, 37, during a fight Monday night.

Officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. Monday to investigate reports of a fight near 14th and D Streets. They found Lane unresponsive and

suffering from a stab wound.

Officers began CPR. Lane was taken by Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a local hospital, where he died.

Witness statements and security video from the area indicated Wyrick and Lane had been arguing before they started fighting and Lane was stabbed in the chest.

Anyone with information relevant to this case may call Lincoln police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

