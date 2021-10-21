 Skip to main content
Lincoln police identify pedestrian who was struck and killed Wednesday
Lincoln police have identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday at U.S. Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way as a 56-year-old Lincoln man.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to that location to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. They found Timothy Beem and gave him first aid until a Lincoln Fire and Rescue crew arrived. Beem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that a 2006 Inifiniti sedan and a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu were southbound on Highway 77 between West O and Van Dorn Streets at the time of the crash.

Police said Beem had pulled over to the shoulder of the road and gotten out of his GMC pickup truck to retrieve debris from the roadway. As he was walking back across traffic lanes to return to his pickup, he was struck by a vehicle. 

Investigators have interviewed the drivers of the Infiniti and the Chevy. No citations have been issued. Police still are trying to determine the timeline of events and the role of each vehicle in the incident.

People with information about what happened may call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

