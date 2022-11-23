 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 53-year-old man

  Updated
  • 0

A motorcyclist was killed in Lincoln when he was thrown off his motorcycle after hitting a wall, Lincoln police said. 

Police and fire crews responded to the crash near Rosa Parks Way and Ninth Street just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said. 

Investigators determined that a Ducati motorcycle was headed east on Rosa Parks Way approaching Ninth Street. The motorcycle struck a north side wall barrier and the motorcyclist was thrown free, going over the wall to the ground below.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist, who was from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

