Lincoln police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 53-year-old man

A motorcyclist was killed in Lincoln when he was thrown off his motorcycle after hitting a wall, Lincoln police said.
Police and fire crews responded to the crash near Rosa Parks Way and Ninth Street just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Investigators determined that a Ducati motorcycle was headed east on Rosa Parks Way approaching Ninth Street. The motorcycle struck a north side wall barrier and the motorcyclist was thrown free, going over the wall to the ground below.
The 53-year-old motorcyclist, who was from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
