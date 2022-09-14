Lincoln police officer removed from service due to domestic abuse allegations

A Lincoln police officer was pulled from service amid ongoing investigations into domestic abuse allegations, the Lincoln Police Department announced Wednesday.

Wayne "Jarvis" Wallage, who has served as a Lincoln police officer for seven months, had his law enforcement authority removed after the department was made aware Tuesday of two domestic abuse protection orders and a harassment order issued against him, according to an LPD news release.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office served Wallage with all three orders on Wednesday.

Wallage, 51, will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity, according to the release, and the orders prohibit him from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

Wallage's wife filed for the protection order Tuesday. She alleges Wallage kicked in a door Sunday and broke into the home that, until recently, they had lived at together, according to her request for a protection order. She was not home at the time, but two other people were and they were afraid, she wrote.

"We should not have to live in fear in our own home," she wrote.

She also alleged Wallage broke into her home on July 13, and said that his behavior had been escalating since she asked him for a divorce on July 10. She said he did not want to grant her the divorce.

Court records show that Wallage filed for divorce on July 25.

According to the news release, Lincoln police officers have been called to the Wallage residence twice recently for domestic-related issues.

One trip on July 13 resulted in Wallage's wife being cited with third-degree domestic assault, a misdemeanor, according to court records. She entered a not-guilty plea.

Wallage has not been cited, and separate criminal and internal investigations are ongoing, according to the Lincoln Police Department. The department noted that it takes "all allegations of misconduct seriously, especially those involving domestic partners."

In an email from Wallage to his wife, which she submitted to the court Tuesday as part of her request for a protection order, Wallage wrote that she treated him like "s*** in the end." He said his wife denied him entry to the home to allow him to retrieve his positions, despite his name being on the home.

"I guess I'm just easy to abuse," he wrote.

Wallage formally asked the court to vacate the protection order on Wednesday.