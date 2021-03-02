Lincoln police seek 'digital and forensic evidence' in theft of Ninja the turtle

Lincoln police are investigating the theft of a small turtle.

Officers went to a home near 29th and P Streets shortly after 11:10 a.m. Sunday. A 48-year-old man who was house-sitting for a friend said someone had stolen a turtle from the home.

The turtle, named Ninja, was taken from its habitat along with its food. The turtle, which is greenish, is 4 to 5 inches in diameter. Its height and age were not listed.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was taken from the home.

"Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence, and this investigation is ongoing," police said.

