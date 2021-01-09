Lincoln real estate agent recounts interaction with accused killer

Ben Bleicher has been a real estate agent for about seven years and has held a concealed handgun permit for about 10.

He also makes it a point to never walk in front of people he doesn’t trust.

He had met with Ross S. Lorello III about 10 times this past summer to help find Lorello a lake house, until one day Lorello vanished and stopped communicating.

That was strange, Bleicher thought. But hearing news of Lorello’s arrest six months later was stranger.

In late December, Lorello was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Omaha real estate agent Mickey Sodoro. Bleicher immediately recognized Lorello’s name.

“If he had weird plans for me, he never got a chance to do it,” Bleicher said. “I don’t have any reason to believe he was going to shoot me, but it sure gives me the heebie-jeebies.”

Authorities have said Lorello, 43, shot Sodoro, 70, in the back of the head on Dec. 28 and hid his body in a garage crawl space at 19350 W St. Sodoro had met Lorello at the home in order to collect a deposit and first month’s rent on the property, which, according to court documents, the Sodoro family had recently purchased.