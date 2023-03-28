A Lincoln woman entered a guilty plea Monday in Cass County District Court to a charge of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed a Greenwood woman.

Cheyanne M. Baker, 31, admitted to causing the death of Tammy Callaway, 42, on July 27, 2022, near the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive. Baker, who has two previous DUI convictions, appeared before a Cass County District Court judge who approved a plea agreement with prosecutors.

In exchange for Baker pleading guilty to felony motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, the prosecution dismissed a charge of driving without an interlock device. The agreement calls for a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office said Baker was speeding in a Hummer as she drove west on Highway 6 on the day of the collision. The Hummer hit the rear of a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Brad Hoschele of Lincoln, causing the Toyota to crash into a ditch.

Witnesses told investigators that the Hummer kept going and collided head-on with an eastbound 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Callaway, who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to an arrest affidavit, multiple witnesses reported that the Hummer was being driven erratically, crossing the center line and forcing vehicles off the road.

A blood draw at the hospital found that Baker had a blood alcohol level of .215, more than twice the legal limit. According to the affidavit, the occupants of the Toyota and the Ford were wearing seat belts, but Baker was not wearing hers.

Hoschele and a passenger reported only bumps and bruises from the crash. Baker was taken to Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln for treatment.