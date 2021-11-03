Local activist faces 6 felony charges from domestic violence incident in New York City

According to a court complaint, the woman told police that Matthews pushed her down a handicap ramp and slammed her head in a railing near West 157th Street and Broadway, close to the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan. Once inside the woman's apartment, Matthews slammed her face into a wall, "causing substantial pain and swelling to her head," according to the complaint.

The woman then told Matthews that he couldn't use her car to drive to Philadelphia and Matthews pushed her to the ground, put both hands around her neck and squeezed, lifted her by her neck and threw her to the bed, authorities said. That caused the woman to "lose consciousness and caused pain to her neck," the complaint said.

Matthews put the woman's car keys into his pocket and pushed her away when she tried to grab them, police said. He drove her car and did not return for a day.

Matthews' listed public defender, April White-Small, declined to comment Wednesday. A phone number for Matthews went straight to a computerized message that said the wireless customer was unavailable.

The woman posted several photos of her injuries publicly on Facebook. She wrote that she suffered a bloody nose and bruises. Her father, who spoke to The World-Herald, said she suffered a concussion and spent several hours in the hospital.