Local activist faces 6 felony charges from domestic violence incident in New York City

An outspoken anti-police activist who led several high-profile protests in Omaha, including a demonstration during which severed pig heads were left at the Omaha police union hall in May, has been charged with six felonies in New York City.
Alexander Matthews, who is better known as and goes by Bear Alexander, was arrested by New York City police Tuesday just before noon, according to court records. He was arraigned on the charges in a hearing Wednesday.
Matthews, 24, faces six felony charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that occurred Monday about 3 a.m. and led to the woman's car being taken. The charges include two counts of robbery, two counts of assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree grand larceny. The charges amount to a maximum possible penalty of 55 years in prison.
Prosecutors requested a $25,000 cash bail but the judge ordered supervised release, requiring one phone check-in per month, and authorized a protection order, said Naomi Puzzello, a spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Matthews is next scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
According to a court complaint, the woman told police that Matthews pushed her down a handicap ramp and slammed her head in a railing near West 157th Street and Broadway, close to the Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan. Once inside the woman's apartment, Matthews slammed her face into a wall, "causing substantial pain and swelling to her head," according to the complaint.
The woman then told Matthews that he couldn't use her car to drive to Philadelphia and Matthews pushed her to the ground, put both hands around her neck and squeezed, lifted her by her neck and threw her to the bed, authorities said. That caused the woman to "lose consciousness and caused pain to her neck," the complaint said.
Matthews put the woman's car keys into his pocket and pushed her away when she tried to grab them, police said. He drove her car and did not return for a day.
Matthews' listed public defender, April White-Small, declined to comment Wednesday. A phone number for Matthews went straight to a computerized message that said the wireless customer was unavailable.
The woman posted several photos of her injuries publicly on Facebook. She wrote that she suffered a bloody nose and bruises. Her father, who spoke to The World-Herald, said she suffered a concussion and spent several hours in the hospital.
Matthews responded to the woman's allegations in a public post on Facebook. In it, he said the woman was drunk and pushed and punched him.
"Okay this is such malicious and deliberate attack on my character," he wrote. "I didn't touch her at all ... I'm never the first person to invalidate women's accusations on abuse but when it happens to you on a personal level it's you know first hand the truth."
Matthews became more widely known in Omaha following the racial justice protests last year after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He was one of the leaders of ProBLAC, an organization that began in response to the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.
That group led a march of 150 protesters from Turner Park to the Old Market and back on July 25, 2020, which led to mass arrests by the Omaha Police Department.
The ACLU of Nebraska filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force. The suit against the city was settled in January, with several police policy changes in exchange for the dismissal.
Matthews then co-founded Revolutionary Action Party, or RAP, an activist organization that holds food and clothing drives among other outreach events.
RAP leaders held a "pig roast" on May 22 to protest a campaign flyer against a city council candidate published by the Omaha Police Officers Association. The attendees at the event then walked to the nearby union hall near 135th and Cryer Avenues and left three severed pig heads with costume police caps on the property.
Matthews was one of seven who were arrested after that protest and was charged with three misdemeanors: obstructing administration of law, trespass and request to leave.
His trial on those charges was scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon, the same day he was arraigned on the New York charges.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, RAP said it was expelling Matthews from the group, "severing any organizational and professional ties with him."
"We further repudiate and condemn in the strongest possible terms this and other examples of reactionary thought and actions on the part of Bear," RAP wrote. "Mental and physical violence against women and feminine peoples is unacceptable under any circumstances."
The organization's listed phone number did not work and one member of the group was unable to be reached for further comment.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A jury deliberated more than 2 hours Friday before finding David Mitchell not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman when she was 14 and 15.
Gov. Pete Ricketts weighed in Friday on a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by a Christian student organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, calling for "UNL to treat students fairly."
The criminal cases against a Lincoln pair accused of conspiring to sell fentanyl-laced cocaine stolen from the Nebraska State Patrol's evidence locker have moved to federal court.
Omaha police are looking for a second 18-year-old who is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen earlier this month.
An ACLU of Nebraska report found that nearly two-thirds of the police departments in the state's 10 counties with the most multilingual residents do not have guidance for officers when interacting with non-English speakers.
Jason Porter was booked into jail on Aug. 25 on suspicion of seven counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse.
McKayla Glover, 24, was fatally wounded early on Oct. 22 at her home in Council Bluffs, according to police. She had a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The lawsuit alleges UNL's student activity fee system violated the students' rights under the First and 14th Amendments.
The new 150,000-square-foot jail is aimed at easing overcrowding and will have more space for programming and services to help people experiencing mental health challenges.
Prosecutors, who alleged Nyir Kuek shot and killed two men in 2019, managed to convince 11 jurors of Kuek's guilt. But the 12th juror couldn't be swayed.
A 19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old was ordered held without bail Wednesday by a Douglas County judge.
A Bayard rancher has been indicted on four counts of bank fraud after he allegedly attempted to secure more than $11.2 million in loans. Great Western Bank reported a loss of $7.6 million.
A 19-year-old Fairbury man has been found guilty in Jefferson County of causing the death of a 2-year-old boy.
Omaha police arrested Justyn Wagner in the slaying of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two people after finding more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.
Authorities allege that a former Waterloo firefighter drugged a woman's drink with a substance that led her to be incapacitated and then sexually assaulted her.
Based on a preliminary investigation, the Nebraska Department of Corrections said it appears that the fire was intentionally set in a cell by an inmate using a TV cord.
Omaha police say a teenager shot at officers who were trying to arrest him and others accused of stealing a vehicle's catalytic converter Friday morning. An officer shot back three times, police said.
The former finance director of the Nebraska State Fair was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and 15 years' probation for stealing more than $150,000 from the fair.
The victims in the grain elevator shooting in Superior, Nebraska, were identified as Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.
A 24-year-old woman who was shot in Council Bluffs early Friday died after being rushed to an Omaha hospital. Police are seeking a "person of interest" in the case.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH